Keyboard & Lessons Prize Draw Event

Legato Music School, Garstang, and Yamaha Music School, are excited to present our current Yamaha E373 plus two keyboard lesson giveaway!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday March 1st at 1pm, an exciting live-streamed 30 minute event will take place, with musical performances and the grand prize draw to announce the winner of the Yamaha E373 keyboard and two keyboard lessons at Legato Music School, Garstang. Join the event free now, and tell your friends!

You can find the details and competition entry on Facebook at the Legato Music School page.

Here are the main competition details:

Legato Music School, Garstang, Host Prize Keyboard Draw

A brand new Yamaha keyboard worth £272 is up for grabs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is open to anyone living within 15 Miles of Garstang, Preston, UK

TWO EXTRA FREE LESSONS IN GARSTANG are also included! (Worth £33)

Here are the steps to complete so you can be eligible to enter the prize draw on Saturday 1st March:

Keyboard and Music Lesson Prize Competition!

1) Answer the following question correctly:

WHICH MAKE OF PIANO DOES SIR ELTON JOHN LIKE BEST AND USE THE MOST?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2) Like this post and tag THREE potentially interested friends on Facebook

3) Like and share the Legato Music School Facebook page, tagging three friends

Yamaha E373 Prize Draw!

There will be a live prize draw on Facebook on Saturday 1st March to reveal the winner!

This is even more than a free keyboard and two lessons, it is the chance to begin an exciting musical journey using the latest technology, the powerful Yamaha teaching method, and the effective Play for Keeps Yamaha keyboard course, which also teaches piano skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if you don't win, if you have shared this with someone who does, they will be very grateful!

Remember, a FREE TRIAL LESSON is always available for any beginner, so you can contact me, Simon Halliday directly at 07968 412711 or fill in the online form, to go on the waiting list. When doing this, please let me know about your availability.

GOOD LUCK WITH THE COMPETITION!