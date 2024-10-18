It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On is set to be a Christmas cracker this year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event – staged by the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) and Smooth Radio North West - is partnered by Preston City Council, The Street Monkeys, and leading regional supermarket, Booths.

The Switch On event is a firm fixture in the family diary, officially welcoming in the festive season in Preston, and is set to light up the city on 23rd November from 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, thousands of people, of all ages, are expected to gather at the city’s Flag Market to enjoy a free evening of live performances before the city centre gets illuminated.

Ryland Pretty

This year’s line-up includes legendary band, ‘The Drifters’, ‘Clubland Reborn’, America’s Got Talent’s ‘Ryland Petty’, ‘Do It Like Dua’, ‘Heatwave’s - Roy Carter’, Preston’s ‘Kimberley Fox’’, Halfmark’, and Corrie favourite ‘Mikey North’ (AKA Gary Windass).

Plus, there’ll be an appearance from the ever-popular, if not slightly mischievous ‘Grinch’, ‘The Spud Bros.’, and of course, ‘Santa’!

The Drifters, appearing at the event as part of their huge UK tour, are an iconic group, having delivered numerous hits on both sides of the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Do It Like Dua’ is the UK’s most authentic recreation of one of the world’s biggest female pop sensations – Dua Lipa, performed by Courtnay Reddy. Her performance is packed with Dua’s biggest hits such as ‘Levitating’, ‘Dance The Night’, and ‘Don’t Start Now’ in a show that expertly replicates iconic performances by the pop superstar in every possible way.

Do it Like Dua

‘Ryland Petty’ is the youngest professional magician in the world. At the age of 10 he auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and received a standing ovation from all four judges, and the entire audience.

Bringing some energy to the event, is ‘Clubland Reborn’ the UK's only Clubland live band, who are blowing away nationwide audiences with their exciting and unforgettable live shows.

At just 17-18 years old, ‘Halfmark’ are already making positive waves in the industry. Currently working Conor Butler, a creative force behind huge musicians, they have just mastered their latest record, 'Somewhere Or Other', produced by Sony Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Carter has had an impressive career in the music world, including stints with ‘The Foundations’ and ‘Stylistics’. He is best known as a guitarist and vocalist with Grammy nominated and multi-million selling group, ‘Heatwave’, responsible for hits including the classic ‘Boogie Nights’, ‘Always & Forever’ and ‘The Groove Line’.

Mikey North

Corrie fan-favourite, Mikey North, has been a regular on the cobbles since 2008, being central to some of the soap’s biggest storylines.

Performances will be signed by a BSL Interpreter, kindly provided by Disability Equality North West.

Mark Whittle for Preston BID said: “The Switch On is a highlight for many people – once again, we can’t wait to bring in the Christmas period with them on November 23rd."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Griffiths, Content Director for Smooth Radio North West said: "Once again we're proud to be kickstarting the festive season with this annual celebration, packed with talent and great entertainment in the heart of Preston."

Preston's Christmas Lights Switch On poster

Helen Clarke, Marketing Manager for Booths said: “We are proud to support this wonderfully festive event for the community, within the heartland of Booths Country."

Keep an eye on visitpreston.com/ for more information on ‘Christmas in Preston’.