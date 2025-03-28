Homecare provider launches new initiative to help tackle loneliness and isolation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A homecare provider has launched a new initiative to help tackle loneliness and isolation.

Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch is to host monthly coffee mornings at The Rainbow Centre on Clarence Street in the heart of Morecambe.

“We see it as being a companionship café, where people can come along, have a drink and some cake and make some friends,” said Katie Pennington, Registered Care Manager at the branch.

“The events will be free of charge and are available not just to our clients, their families and friends, but also to any members of the public.”

Westmorland Homecare Client Coordinators Brenda Cambridge and Ashleigh Bird discussing the forthcoming monthly coffee mornings

The first coffee morning will be on Wednesday, April 30, from 10m-noon and they will then be held at the same times on the last Wednesday of each month going forward.

“Loneliness is a phrase we hear a lot in our daily lives,” said Katie. “In some cases, our clients’ families can live quite a long way away, or even overseas, so they do not have much contact with people.

“Our homecare assistants visit clients regularly and the services we provide make a huge difference to their lives and the coffee mornings are intended to complement that.

“Furthermore, who does not love a coffee and a cake!”

Client Coordinators Brenda Cambridge and Ashleigh Bird (top and middle) and Registered Care Manager Katie Pennington getting ready for the wear your pyjamas to work day at Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch

Westmorland Homecare will be providing tea and coffee, fruit juices, cakes and fresh bakes at the coffee mornings.

“One of Westmorland Homecare’s main core values is to help people live enriching lives and putting on these kind of easily-accessible, local community events complements that aim,” said Katie.

“We hope that they will provide people with lots of fun, company and conversation.”

Meanwhile many of the branch’s 70 staff will be wearing their pyjamas to work on April 16 to help Morecambe Bay Foodbank Together with Trussell.

This will involve office staff as well as homecare assistants visiting clients’ homes.

“We shall be asking staff to make a small donation in terms of food, Easter eggs and any items the foodbank is short of at that time,” said Katie.

“People needing food is one of the main challenges in the Morecambe area at the moment. We have experience of clients who use the food bank service so it is something which is close to us and we want to help out in any way that we can.”

Just before Christmas the branch donated £160 worth of items to The Olive Branch (Faith in Action) at Lancaster, a charity which provides support for people in times of need. Items included selection boxes, mince pies, food supplies and children’s gifts.

The branch, which covers a large area from Silverdale to Galgate, including Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham, provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.