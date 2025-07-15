Homecare provider appoints new Care Manager

A homecare provider with a reputation for supporting career development has appointed a new Care Manager from within.

Ashleigh Bird will take on the role at Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch from September 1 after current Registered Care Manager Katie Pennington starts her maternity leave.

“I am really pleased and excited because it was a risk moving out of nursing and starting a new career in the homecare sector two years ago,” said Ashleigh, 31, who lives at Garstang.

Ashleigh, who grew up in Northamptonshire, gained a BSc in Paediatric Nursing at the University of Essex before working as a neonatal intensive care nurse at Kettering General Hospital for six years.

Ashleigh Bird at Westmorland Homecare's Lancaster and Morecambe branch office in Lancaster

She then spent about a year as a primary care sister at a youth prison in Rugby before moving north two years ago to join Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch as Training and Development Coordinator.

In January this year she became a Client Coordinator at the branch and was promoted to a Senior Client Coordinator in April. Following her latest promotion, she will lead the team at the branch, which employs around 70 staff and covers a large area from Silverdale to Galgate, including Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

“My aim going forward is for the branch to continue expanding and providing excellent quality care to as many people as possible across the area,” said Ashleigh.

“Engagement is very important so we shall look at rolling out more schemes in the community, which will be available to the public as well as our clients. We hope to set up a day care centre, to sponsor local events and be even more involved in the community.”

She said that Westmorland Homecare placed great emphasis on supporting career development and promotion. “Homecare Assistants are encouraged to take NVQs and there are always lots of opportunities for them to gain promotion to a team leader role or, if they are interested in working in the office, we are happy for them to spend time there shadowing existing office staff.

“We organise monthly continuing professional development sessions, emailing HCAs to ask them which topics they would be interested in and then putting on tailor-made packages. In the past these have included seizure awareness training, stoma management courses and diabetes and insulin management sessions.”

In addition, regular appraisals and meetings are held to help staff progress in their careers.

“Progression has always been important to me and Westmorland Homecare is very proactive in finding opportunities for its staff,” said Ashleigh. “For example, even before a Care Manager role became available the company got me involved in senior meetings to support my progression for when an opportunity arose.”

Ashleigh said one of her main strengths was in medication management. “We rolled out a new medication management procedure recently and I was instrumental in drawing that up, liaising with pharmacies and doctors’ surgeries in the Lancaster and Morecambe area, carrying out all the training and monitoring compliance.”

Outside work, Ashleigh attends a book club once a week in Preston and is interested in holistic well-being, including reiki and meditation.

Katie Pennington will be returning to another senior role in the company after her maternity leave.

Westmorland Homecare’s commitment to career development has also recently seen Homecare Assistant Jackie McPherson promoted to a Team Leader at the branch.

Jackie, 41, who grew up in Lancaster and now lives in Morecambe, joined Westmorland Homecare in 2023.

Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing, bathing and living life to the full.