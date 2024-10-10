Haslingden Graveyard to be revitalised as a welcoming community space

Haslingden Graveyard is undergoing a transformation as part of The Haslingden Big Lamp Project’s micro – grants scheme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Rossendale Borough Council.

“By clearing the site, we wanted to create a welcoming environment for the local community,” said Martin Proffitt from Proffitts CIC. “Our goal was to enhance Haslingden as a place to live, work, and visit. We also wanted to tidy up the area to reduce antisocial behaviour and littering, ensuring that the community has a clean, inviting outdoor space to enjoy.” The graveyard had long suffered from overgrowth, litter, and neglect, making it difficult to access and enjoy. However, thanks to this project, the entrance has been transformed into a safe and welcoming entry point. Years of built-up debris and weeds have been cleared away, resulting in improved pathways and easier access throughout the site. Enhancements to the graveyard include a refreshed seating area and the planting of new trees and wildflowers, which will add vibrancy to the space. Local children from Haslingden Primary School have also contributed by designing new signs to brighten the entrance, inspired by historical images of the town found in the local library. Martin Proffitt said, “It was tough to pick a winning design because all the kids did such an amazing job!” The winning designs will proudly welcome visitors to the graveyard. Community engagement has already generated interest in the graveyard’s upkeep, with volunteers eager to assist in its ongoing care. Plans are also underway to form a dedicated group to ensure the site’s future maintenance. The Haslingden Big Lamp Project represents a collaborative effort to preserve local heritage while enhancing the environment for residents and visitors alike, creating spaces that everyone can enjoy. To learn more about the project, please visit https://bit.ly/HaslingdenBigLampProject For information on the Haslingden Graveyard transformation, please contact Martin Proffitt at Proffitts CIC at 07989928038, via email at [email protected] or visit https://www.proffittscic.com/community-projects/haslingden-heritage/