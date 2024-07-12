Hakim Group gets muddy in support of Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Darwen-based business completed Manchester’s Pretty Muddy Run on Saturday, July 5th. The People Team at Hakim Group demonstrated their commitment and teamwork as they completed the 5k run to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

Pretty Muddy® is a 5k muddy obstacle course, with obstacles that challenge participants to climb, crawl, and slide through the course, the event focuses on fun and teamwork rather than competition.

The People Team at HG took part in the Race for Life to raise awareness and honour those affected by cancer. Their motivation was deeply personal, as many team members, including Charlotte Nuttall, the People Manager at Hakim Group, have been touched by this devastating disease.

Hakim Group team at the Pretty Muddy Run

"We participated in memory of our loved ones and to raise awareness of this cruel disease. Cancer has impacted so many of us, and coming together for such a worthy cause means a lot. My involvement was particularly poignant as I ran in memory of my amazing Dad and my cousin Jackson who unfortunately both lost their battle to cancer earlier this year. I am super proud of everyone in the team, they all absolutely smashed it" said Charlotte Nuttall, People Manager at Hakim Group.

The Pretty Muddy Run was a day filled with fun, team spirit, and plenty of mud. The team were all enthusiastic about the challenge and their effort paid off spectacularly, as they completed the muddy obstacle course with great enthusiasm and determination. Their participation has already raised an impressive amount for Cancer Research UK, a charity that holds a special place in their hearts. If you would like to support the People Team, their donation link is here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/hgheros-race-for-life-327468652720428

Together, the People Team at Hakim Group and participants in the Pretty Muddy Run are making strides in the fight against cancer. For more information about Cancer Research UK and how you can contribute, please visit https://www.cancerresearchuk.org).

For more information about Hakim Group, please visit: www.hakimgroup.co.uk.