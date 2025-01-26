Hackney & Leigh wins ‘Double Gold’ in national estate agency awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An estate agency with ten branches in Cumbria and north Lancashire has won ‘double gold’ in prestigious national industry awards.

Hackney & Leigh achieved Gold Awards for both its Sales and Lettings services and was also shortlisted for the Overall National Winner of the medium-sized agency category (six to twenty branches) in both disciplines in this year’s Best Estate Agent Guide Awards.

“We are absolutely delighted,” said Simon Leigh, director of Hackney & Leigh, the independent and family-run sales and lettings agency with branches in Ambleside, Arnside, Carnforth, Grange-over-Sands, Kendal, Keswick, Kirkby Lonsdale, Penrith, Ulverston and Windermere.

“This recognition highlights our dedication to excellence and our commitment to delivering the best outcomes for our clients. It’s a fantastic reflection of all the hard work our team put in.”

Simon Leigh (left) receiving the awards from Jason Fox

Receiving Gold Awards for both its sales and lettings services this year means Hackney & Leigh is ranked in the top three per cent of agents nationwide.

Each year, the independent industry experts behind the Best Estate Agent Guide Awards conduct a comprehensive assessment of more than 13,000 estate agency brands.The evaluation is based on the criteria that matters most to clients, such as their success in actually selling and letting property, the time it takes to do it, the price they achieve, and keeping fall throughs to a minimum, all while offering exceptional service and maintaining strong client satisfaction.

The top 20 per cent make it into the guide, the top 10 per cent achieve Gold and only about the top three per cent achieve Double Gold.Mr Leigh commented:

“The great thing about these awards is their rigorous methodology, which is driven by millions of data points and sets a benchmark for excellence that inspires estate and letting agents to enhance their services.

The Hackney & Leigh team celebrating the win

“By identifying standout performers, the awards provide valuable guidance for those seeking reliable and efficient services when looking to buy, sell, rent and let property.”

Hackney & Leigh has now appeared in the Best Estate Agent Guide and won double gold for seven consecutive years, being named the Best Estate Agency in the UK in its category for 2023.

The 2025 awards were announced at a glittering ceremony at Evolution London in Battersea Park, at which Mr Leigh attributed the company’s continued success to the performance of the team and the customer service they provide, coupled with an attention to detail and use of the latest technology. The family business has gone from strength to strength over its 42 year plus history, with a number of new office openings in recent years.

In particular, the lettings side of the business has grown considerably and now looks after almost 1,400 tenancies on behalf of landlords.Commenting on the growth of lettings, Mr Leigh said: “A great deal of our success is because we have grown to a size where we are able to have a team of specialists focusing on the different elements of the process, including onboarding, inventories, inspections, maintenance, accounts and enquiries.”