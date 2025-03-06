Global firm renews agency contract for Twentieth Year

Global process control and instrumentation equipment provider Fine Controls has renewed its contracts with Chorley-based digital marketing agency Bespoke for the twentieth year in a row.

Established over thirty years, Wirral-based Fine Controls provides process controls and instrumentation solutions to manufacturers in a wide range of sectors, but especially chemical, power, energy and water industries.

Last year Bespoke delivered an updated version of the over two-thousand page website, following a series of agency-led strategy and design workshops.

Through the workshops, Bespoke worked with Fine Controls on refreshed key objectives for the site, customers profiles and ecommerce strategy, which led to a restructure of the existing site to increase user-friendliness and boost performance.

Bespoke Head of Digital Phil Turner (centre) with Andrew Davies and Mark Davies of Fine Controls

The updated site also provides integration with Fine Controls’ stock control system and digital payment provider, and a secure log-in area for customers providing easy access to previous orders.

Further added features include “you may also like” hints at checkout, linking to related products, and a regularly refreshed “featured products” section to help customers with their search.

Fine Controls has now also renewed its digital marketing retainer with Bespoke, which has generated an average annual increase in sales for the company of 12% every year since the client and agency first began working together.

Bespoke Co-founder & CEO Steve Brennan said: “Since its inception in 1994, Fine Controls has been supplying cost-effective yet responsible, reliable and tech-led process controls and instrumentation equipment in a broad variety of sectors.

“Partnering with leading brands, they are known for their speed of response and delivery of parts, and their support staff are all qualified engineers with a wealth of experience in process control and instrumentation.

“We’re very proud to have worked in partnership with them, now going into the twentieth year, having worked together so successfully through the highs and lows of everything from Brexit to Covid.”

Employing 12 staff in both Chorley and London, Bespoke is a lead generation specialist agency. As well as designing and building websites, the agency also delivers online campaigns through retainers to help in-house marketing teams maximise their returns from their online spend.

In 2024, the agency was recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work survey and also saw its Investors in People status renewed after a major three-year review.

For more information go to www.bespokedigital.agency or www.finecontrols.co.uk.