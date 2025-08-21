From teacher to student: Tyler advances his career with GCSE success

32-year-old Tyler Greenwood, from Nelson, returned to educated determined to achieve his GCSE English Language and with the support of Nelson and Colne College, he did just that, achieving a grade 4.

Tyler works as a teaching assistant for children with special needs and knew that achieving this qualification would help him progress in his career.

Reflecting on his journey, Tyler said: “It was strange to go from teaching back to learning but the college made the transition smooth.” He praised his teachers for their support during his time at college and said: “They made the lessons really engaging and interactive, and from a teacher standpoint I could really relate to the teachers.”

Tyler is pleased with his result and credits Nelson and Colne where students benefit from an excellent teaching environment with a 99% pass rate. His achievement is an extraordinary example of how returning to education later in life can open new opportunities.

