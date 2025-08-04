Free business workshops launched to support business growth in Hyndburn

Hyndburn Borough Council has launched a brand-new series of free business workshops designed to support local entrepreneurs and business owners.

Running from September 2025 through to February 2026, the initiative is funded by the UK Government and offers expert-led sessions across a wide range of essential business topics, including starting a business, selling on Amazon, marketing, and business growth.

From business start-ups and side hustles to AI masterclasses delivered by category experts Telana, there is a course to suit every business.

The workshops will take place at venues across Accrington, including Elmfield Hall, Accrington Stanley Community Trust, and Accrington & Rossendale College, making them accessible to residents and businesses across the borough.

Co-CEO of Telana, Heath Groves, will be running an AI themed workshop in February

In September and October, the ‘Starting a Business in Hyndburn’ workshops will be held at Elmfield Hall, Accrington. These two-hour evening sessions will cover topics such as unlocking your vision and offer (3rd September), funding and financial planning for your start-up (16th September), and marketing and sales essentials (15th October).

Also running in September and October, the ‘Amazon Academy’ workshops will be held at Accrington Stanley Community Trust. These three-hour afternoon sessions will help attendees explore opportunities on Amazon (9th September), learn how to get started selling (23rd September), and discover how to launch a side hustle (7th October).

Marketing support will be a strong theme throughout the programme. A three-part Canva workshop series in the Hambledon Suite at Accrington & Rossendale College will take place in October and November, covering Canva basics (9th October), branding and content (23rd October), and creative tools and confidence (6th November).

Further digital marketing sessions in the same venue will include building a website (12th November), digital marketing essentials (26th November), and a LinkedIn masterclass delivered by Biz Women (4th December).

Salma Chaudry, Economic Development Manager at Hyndburn Borough Council and Cllr Scott Brerton, Cabinet Member for Business and Growth at Hyndburn Borough Council

The programme concludes in February 2026 with two business growth workshops at Accrington Stanley Community Trust. These morning sessions will explore HR for business growth delivered by Nori HR (5th February), followed by a deep dive into AI for business with Heath Groves, Co-CEO at Telana (12th February).

Cllr Scott Brerton, Cabinet Member for Business and Growth at Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic and exciting opportunity for Hyndburn businesses and budding entrepreneurs. Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow, these workshops offer the practical tools, expert advice, and support needed to take your business to the next level. I encourage everyone to get involved and make the most of this unique programme.”

Heath Groves, co-CEO of Telana, said: “Initiatives like this offer a valuable platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration across sectors. For us, it’s also about giving back, supporting the local business and professional community by contributing insight into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence. We all started out somewhere, and it’s a privilege to help others navigate the opportunities that new technologies present.”

Places on all workshops are completely free, but spaces are limited, and booking is essential. To secure a place, email [email protected]

As part of the wider initiative to boost local economic development, the council is also promoting exciting opportunities for businesses to take on commercial properties which are available in Accrington Town Centre. To enquire, email [email protected]

More information about the workshops and property opportunities is available at www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk.