Former warden of Keble College plans 10k challenge to celebrate 90th birthday in aid of children’s charity and specialist school

Sir Christopher Ball, former warden of Keble College and recipient of a knighthood for services to education, is celebrating his 90th birthday by running 10k on May 17 in Brathay, Cumbria.

He is supporting ten charities, including The Unicorn School, a specialist independent school and charity in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

The Unicorn School is on a mission to transform education for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). With 120 students already benefiting from a bespoke, nurturing learning experience tailored to dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, and more, the school will open a second site, extending support to more children and families. The Unicorn School supports children from the Southeast and beyond, even welcoming students from as far as Bournemouth.

“Mainstream schools are doing their best, but resources are stretched thin,” says Andrew Day, Executive Headteacher.

“I’m deeply concerned about the growing gap in SEND provision. At The Unicorn School, we’re working to bridge that gap, but we need help. That is why we are so grateful to Sir Chrisopher Ball for taking on this momentous challenge and raising much needed funds. If you are affected by this growing issue, please consider sponsoring Sir Christopher at www.justgiving.com/campaign/sirchristopherballs10k. Together, we can make a difference.”

Sir Christopher will be joined by one of his children as he takes on the challenge one month after he turns 90. He lives in Oxford and is married to Wendy. Born in 1935, he worked in education following his National Service in the Parachute Regiment. Once retired, he began writing poetry (writing as John Elinger, his middle names), has run 22 marathons (including the "10in10 Challenge", which he founded) and supports charities working within education, health and the arts.

To support Sir Christopher please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/sirchristopherballs10k. To learn more about the school, please visit www.unicornoxford.co.uk.