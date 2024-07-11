Former Top Gear presenter recalls how unimpressed he initially was with the hit motoring TV show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Berry has had quite a career, being the editor of multiple magazines and reviewing motorcycles on Top Gear.

With his electric personality and riding chops, it isn’t shocking that his career has also had some action-packed moments, including a brief stint as a stuntman.

Steve’s oldest daughter was an actress as a child.

“I took Alex for an audition, and I went home, the former Mrs Berry said ‘Did she get the part?’ and I said no, but I did.” the Bury native joked.

“I was in a leather jacket, and Chris (the director) said, ‘Can you ride a motorbike?’ and I went, ‘Can I ride a motorbike?’, pal I was the editor of a motorbike magazine.”

Steve would get a stunt role alongside seasoned actor, Alfred Molina, and then a small speaking role in another film, but he didn’t expect to return to our screens at any point after that.

While speaking to Full Chat, the presenter recalled his journey to becoming a Top Gear regular.

At only 25, Steve was already in his dream job, editing a monthly motorcycling magazine. He would then be approached by a Top Gear producer who lived locally but initially dismissed the opportunity.

”I think he thought, how dare he not be all over me and begging me for an audition,” Steve reflected.

“I thought, Top Gear? Isn’t that that bloke with a beard, stood next to a Montego, going on about its safety rating?”

“People forget it was a really sort of dull, consumer show for many years before it became cool.”

Steve would end up giving the show a chance and didn’t look back.

He did note that his previous dip into the world of Hollywood gave him false expectations of television stardom.

“When I got to Top Gear, I was like ‘Where is everyone?’ because I got so used to catering, makeup, wardrobe, blah blah blah,” he revealed.

“Got to Top Gear, there was a girl with a clipboard, a cameraman and a director. I was like, ‘Where is everyone?’”

Steve was laughed at by his peers on set, but he did get used to the smaller production size, appearing in 95 episodes of the fan-favourite show.