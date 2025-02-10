Former district scout commissioner Andy storms to finish charity challenge

Former district scout commissioner Andy Lewis braved ice, snow and two named storms to keep to his 496k challenge, raising more than £1,200 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment his wife Lisa and more recently, a good friend, received at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

The annual January challenge requires its participants to run the equivalent mileage of the day, meaning that on New Year’s Day, Andy (72), of Strawberry Fields, Chorley, had to run 1 km, upping to 2km the next day, 3km the day after and so on to a maximum 31km (about 20 miles) on the final day of the month, making a collective total of 496km or just over 308 miles!

Andy, who used to work in the aviation industry but now co-owns a fulfillment business matching online sellers to companies able to deliver their goods to customers, said: “I took up running in my 30s after a shoulder injury ended my rugby playing.

“I used to run a lot. Over the years, I’ve done about 110 half marathons, 30 full marathons and six ultra-marathons but nowadays, it’s just something I do for fitness a couple of times a week. I’m like Forrest Gump – I can’t run fast but I can keep going.

Conditions underfoot were often treacherous for Andy

“It was a good job though that this challenge finished when it did as by the end of it, I had worn a hole on the sole of my left foot! The skin had literally rubbed away and as I’m a Type 2 diabetic, I went to A&E where I was given antibiotics to stop the wound from becoming infected.”

Andy continued: “It was worth it though to give back to Rosemere, which was my aim. I ran solo but I got to know a few local dog walkers on my early regular route. I also have to thank my wife Lisa, son George and my friend Steve Clifford for supporting and encouraging me, my friends and neighbours, who gathered to cheer me home at the end of my final run, and everyone who donated.”

Steve, also of Chorley, who Andy got to know through scouting, was diagnosed with early stage bowel cancer last year. After referral to Rosemere Cancer Centre, Steve underwent surgery and chemotherapy. He is now on the road to full recovery.

Andy said: “Like me, Steve enjoys long distance motorbiking. We went on a three-week trip around the coast of Ireland and he had symptoms that made me suspicious – indigestion, erratic toilet habits. It was noticeable because we were eating the exact same things and living the same life so I pestered him to get checked out.

Family, friends and neighbours cheered Andy home on his final run. Wife Lisa and son George are immediately to Andy’s left and Steve is eighth from the right

“Initial tests came back as fine but further tests showed bowel cancer. Luckily, it was early stage. Thanks to the brilliant care he received, Steve is well on the road to recovery. We spend our spare time together working on a project to turn George Platt Field in Birkacre into a scout camp and activity centre.”

Away from running, scouting and motorbiking, Andy also enjoys hill and mountain walking with Lisa, who underwent successful treatment for breast cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre 13 years ago.

Together they share George (23), a teacher. Andy also has two daughters - Kate, who lives in Eastleigh and is a director at the National Air Traffic Control Centre in Swanwick and mum to grandson Munro (12), and Rebecca, who lives in Las Vegas, where she works in banking and accountancy.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Andy on completing the 496k challenge. It’s a toughie but this year it’s been even harder because January’s weather was so awful with some really treacherous conditions.

Andy Lewis, smiling through his 496k challenge despite having to battle snow, ice and two named storms during his month-long run!

“Andy has done amazing, especially as he suffered an injury. We wish him a very speedy recovery. Thank you to Andy, his family, Steve and his other friends and everyone who supported him.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. ­For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk