Football fever at Horwich care home as residents show their support for England in The Euros
The care home has a dedicated ‘Fanzone’ decorated with bunting, flags and scarves to get everyone in the mood for cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team and a pop-up pub will serve drinks and snacks.
Residents will be enjoying table football, games of ‘Slipper Soccer’, competing with team members in penalty shoot-outs and playing score prediction games as they follow all the action throughout the tournament.
Resident, Mona Crompton, said: “I loved decorating our lounge for the Euros and I can’t wait to watch the England game with all my friends.”
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Cara Daley, said: “Football fever has well and truly arrived here at St Catherines. Everyone is talking about whether their team can go all the way and it’s been lovely listening to our residents’ memories of games they’ve watched over the years. We’re looking forward to all being together to support our team and will no doubt enjoy some banter over VAR decisions!”
St Catherine’s Care Home is located in Queen Street, Horwich, Bolton and provides residential, nursing, palliative and dementia care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com