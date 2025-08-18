Festival for children brings inclusive adventure to Gisburn Forest

Free family day celebrates discovery, creativity, and accessibility in nature

Families from across the region are being invited to a unique day of discovery and fun at the Festival for Children, taking place at Stephen Park, Gisburn Forest, on Sunday 21st September 2025.

The free event, organised by Access the Dales in partnership with the Forest of Bowland National Landscape, has been specifically designed for families with a child aged between seven and sixteen who has a disability. It promises a relaxed and supportive atmosphere where children can enjoy a wide range of outdoor and creative activities.

From bushcraft and forest bathing to woodland crafts and storytelling, the festival offers opportunities for children to connect with nature and unleash their creativity. Families can also experience the calming effects of sound bathing, meet alpacas, and explore interactive exhibits. For those seeking adventure, the programme includes climbing, adaptive cycling, and the use of all-terrain wheelchairs, ensuring every child can take part in the excitement.

Meet the Alpaca

The day concludes with a campfire gathering at 3:30pm, giving families the chance to share stories, laughter, and a sense of community.

Organisers hope the event will not only give children memorable experiences but also allow families to connect with others in similar circumstances.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday 21st September 2025

Sunday 21st September 2025 Location: Stephen Park, Gisburn Forest (BB7 4TS)

Stephen Park, Gisburn Forest (BB7 4TS) Registration: 9:30am

9:30am Activities: 11:00am – 3:30pm

11:00am – 3:30pm Campfire Finale: 3:30pm

3:30pm Parking: Free

Booking is essential and can be made via www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/87035.