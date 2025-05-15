Family charity CANW finds new home

Steve Peddie, Chair of CANW’s Board of Trustees

Staff, supporters and new neighbours of a charity, which supports children, young people, vulnerable adults and families across the region and beyond, came together this week to celebrate the opening of its brand new headquarters in the heart of Buckshaw Village near Chorley, Lancashire.

Child Action Northwest (CANW) has moved its centre to Parkway 2, a purpose-built office building ideally located just next to Buckshaw train station and a short distance from the M6 motorway. The modern premises is now housing over 100 members of CANW staff. The move ushers in the start of a new era for the charity, which can trace its roots back to the founding of Blackburn Orphanage over 135 years ago.

CANW’s mission is to support children, adults and families across the country, ensuring that when life presents difficult circumstances the charity is there to make sure they get the support they need.

The last 12 months have seen a consolidation and professionalisation of the services offered by CANW, underpinned by this move to a purpose built, brand new office.

Parkway 2, CANW’s new HQ in Buckshaw

The host of services CANW provides includes foster and residential care, working with young carers, support for families impacted by separation, autism support services, peer support for health and wellbeing, youth justice support and much more.

CEO Ali Stathers-Tracey, who was appointed last year, commented,

“Our Open Day today was an opportunity to network and meet with old friends and new as we threw open the doors to this wonderful HQ. We are very grateful to everyone involved, who has helped make the whole move and our event today so successful.

“Bringing so many of our teams together in one location will facilitate greater cross-team working, increase efficiency and help us reach our sustainability targets. It’s really fantastic to have so many of our staff gathered in one place, and everyone’s enthusiasm for this important phase of our development is palpable.”

To find out more about CANW’s work, which makes a difference to thousands of people’s lives across the country, please go to https://canw.org.uk.