Families rate Nelson home care staff among Top 20 home care providers in North West

Visiting Angels East Lancashire in Nelson has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West of England.

There are 1,365 home care providers in North West and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in North West received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Visiting Angels East Lancashire has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West!”

Nassar Manzoor, managing director of Visiting Angels East Lancashire, said: "Receiving the Top 20 Home Care Provider award is a deeply meaningful moment for all of us at Visiting Angels East Lancashire. It reflects not only the quality of care we deliver every day but the compassion, dedication, and heart our team brings to every client and family we support.

"Our ethos has always been centred on putting people first treating our clients with dignity and respect, and truly valuing our care professionals.

"This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work our carers do, and it motivates us even more to keep raising the standard of home care in our community. "We’re incredibly proud and grateful."

To see Visiting Angels East Lancashire reviews, go to:

You can check out the full list of winners here: https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/