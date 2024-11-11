Expanding homecare provider takes on new staff and aims to add night-time care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An expanding homecare provider has taken on two new staff as it looks to further increase its client base in the Preston and South Ribble area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westmorland Homecare’s Preston branch is also aiming to soon being able to offer clients night-time care as well as services during the day.

“Our prime focus now we have these two new members of staff is to continue offering exceptional-quality care to existing clients and to build our client base in the area,” said Liz Logan, the branch’s Care Manager.“Our hours of business are currently between 8am and 10pm but we hope to soon be able to offer night-time care too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”Holly Carruthers, who lives near Garstang, is one of two new homecare assistants, taking the branch’s total to six.

Rodlyn Sharkey

Holly, having attended both local primary and secondary schools, gained a Level 3 Diploma in Countryside Conservation and Gamekeeping at Myerscough College. She spent time as a dog groomer and worked at a pharmacy in Preston before joining Westmorland Homecare.“

I wanted to work in the homecare sector because I have patience and understanding,” said Holly. “I have a lot of knowledge about medication and I am now taking the next step from dispensing medication at the pharmacy to administering it to clients at Westmorland Homecare.

”She said she was attracted to Westmorland Homecare because it was very well run and she liked its caring ethos.In her spare time, Holly enjoys running, particularly hurdling, swimming and being active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second new homecare assistant is Rodlyn Sharkey, who lives in Penwortham. Rodlyn grew up in the Philippines, where she took courses in graphic art and design and tourism, worked in a four-star hotel and then set up her own small restaurant and karaoke bar.

Holly Carruthers

She moved to England with her husband in 2015, working in hotels in Preston before moving into homecare.

“I enjoy the flexibility of the job and building relationships with clients,” she said. “There is a lot of job satisfaction. You can go into someone’s home and they can be having a bad day but seeing you brightens their day and it is great to know you are making a difference to their lives.”

She said she was attracted to Westmorland Homecare because of its reputation, its ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission and the welcoming atmosphere in the office.In her spare time Rodlyn enjoys reading and meditating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Preston branch, which opened in December last year, provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing and bathing. It also supports people to access their community, living life to the full.The branch covers Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Kirkham, Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale, Longton, North Leyland, Ribbleton, Lea and Longridge.

The two new members of staff are further to the three office appointments made in August, when Liz Logan became Care Manager, Lisa Hall was appointed as Training and Recruitment Coordinator and Julia Smyth as Care Coordinator Client Experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Holly and Rodlyn to the team,” said Liz. “All new homecare assistants have a two-week induction, which is a mix of trainer-led theory days in the office and shadowing days where they go out with a core member of staff into the community. They are introduced to clients as part of Westmorland Homecare’s ‘No stranger at the door’ strategy and observe their colleagues whilst in clients’ homes.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training covers a range of topics from safeguarding to medication to moving and handling to data protection, all of which is completed before they do their first independent visit.

”Meanwhile, a Coffee Morning and Games Day held at the branch at 6 Chapel Street, Preston, last month, proved a big success.

“The event was supported by local people, staff from neighbouring businesses and colleagues and raised £170 for Breast Cancer Now to help fund vital research into the disease,” said Liz.