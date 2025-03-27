Easter fun returns to Longridge with egg-citing Pendle Hill Properties shop local competition

The egg-straordinary Pendle Hill Properties #ShopLocal competition is back for its fourth year, bringing Easter magic to Longridge with over 200 chocolate eggs up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Longridge Town Council, the much-loved initiative not only encourages residents to #ShopLocal but also delivers a fun-filled challenge for local schoolchildren.

More than 2,000 primary school children will be invited to showcase their creativity by colouring an Easter egg, then posting their masterpiece in the special post boxes located in participating local shops between Monday 7th April and 12pm on Saturday 19th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each shop has been gifted 20 delicious Easter eggs from Pendle Hill Properties, ready to be handed out to the young artists on a first-come, first-served basis.

The winner will receive a giant egg and a giant bunny

And the stakes are high, with one lucky winner getting to take home a giant Easter egg and an adorable Easter bunny, all thanks to Pendle Hill Properties.

Shops taking part include: Stephen Taylor Opticians, Longridge Library, Desire Handbags, Co-Op, Old Station Café, Tails of the Town Pet Shop, Bloom Room, North West Air Ambulance Charity Shop, Pipkins, the Pendle Hill Properties office, The Health Food Shop, Longridge Gallery and Heritage Interiors.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “This competition has become one of the highlights of the year! It’s fantastic to see families out and about supporting local shops while kids bring their artistic flair to life. We can’t wait to see all the creative entries - it’s always such a joy!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate agency, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley including Longridge, Chipping, Ribchester, Whittingham, Grimsargh, Goosnargh and Hurst Green, as well as the Burnley and Pendle areas.

The Pendle Hill Properties Longridge office can be found at 74 Berry Ln, Longridge.

For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, see here: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk or call 01772 319 421.