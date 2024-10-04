Discovering my ADHD age 57. A Journey of Self Acceptance and Understandng

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

October is National ADHD Awareness Month & Lancashire-based Counsellor Vicky Ashraf, shares her very personal and honest experiences of having a late diagnosis of ADHD. Her story connects to the harsh reality of the struggles encountered throughout her life, but then offers real hope and insight into the possibility of change, for women diagnosed or undiagnosed, who are living with ADHD

My name is Vicky and for most of my life, I’ve felt like I’ve been running a race, with no finishing line in sight!

Here's why...

As an Accredited Counsellor based in Lytham St Annes, I have been supporting clients in the UK and Internationally, for well over a decade. With all the experience and knowledge this has brought me, I have had a dream for years, to publish articles and share this to benefit others. There are genuinely thousands of different topics I could write about and with this in mind, until very recently, I have questioned myself…. why on earth have I only written three?

Vicky Ashraf - ADHD Coach, Counsellor & Couples Therapist

Let’s go back to February 2023, when this constant frustration and disappointment, began to lead to curiosity, and I started to explore it with my therapist. As we began to dig a bit deeper, what surfaced was, that following my short-lived excitement and motivation to write, my immediate thoughts were always the same, ‘Where do I start?’ ‘What should I write about?’ ‘What will people want to know?’ Well, of course, the list was endless, so surely it would be simple to pick something. I had a great opportunity here, to write about a multitude of topics, that could benefit others. And THERE WAS THE PROBLEM: TOO MUCH CHOICE, leading to ABSOLUTE OVERWHELM!

My brain would start to go crazy. I’d dart around from one topic to another, ideas flying everywhere. It felt like a kaleidoscope of thoughts, with all those ideas constantly shifting, colourful and varied, but always changing before I could grasp them. Nothing made sense and I felt utterly chaotic. It was too much, too stressful, and too hard. So goodbye blog…. Hello, procrastination!

This pattern felt familiar to me, not just where writing articles was concerned, but in countless other areas of my day-to-day existence. I do feel a sense of sadness, as I connect to the longstanding effects that this previously had on me. I continually felt like I was failing, for which I carried a lot of shame, a great deal of self-doubt, and copious amounts of negative judgments towards myself. My therapist started to explore this further with me, and as the sessions began to unfold, I shared with her other elements of myself, that I felt I was constantly wrestling with.

I disclosed to her, how my poor working memory, and the challenges of retaining what was being taught or explained to me, had impacted my learning going back to childhood, and through to the present day. Being easily distracted and losing focus quickly also added to the mix of obstacles I encountered. This manifested into a repetitive story that I told myself, and this was, ‘I am stupid!’ This deep-rooted belief shut down my willingness to find alternative ways of learning that were right for me, to foster my understanding, interest, and motivation. I developed a constant loop of negative self-talk, with messages like, ‘What’s the point, I’ll never understand it, I’m wasting my time!’ This stopped me from trying harder, and I often settled for mediocre results, building barriers to achieving my full potential.

I then went on to explain in my therapy, that I frequently experienced many other challenges related to executive function (executive function, refers to a part of the brain responsible for a critical set of skills, that are required to carry out certain tasks) I had trouble organising and planning a variety of tasks and whilst I seemed to be organised on the surface, it never lasted. I’d put great systems in place, but I was lucky if they lasted a week. It felt like filling a leaky bucket! I’d pour all my energy and hard work into it, but by the end of the week, everything drained away and I was left starting from scratch. It was the same with developing routines, such as creating a healthy diet, exercise and self-care. Don’t even get me started on hobbies, that’s a whole other article, on why I had so many of them and never followed them through!

I also experienced relentless challenges, in leaving everything I had to do in my day, until the very last minute. Anything from making my bed to writing an assignment, to getting ready for a night out. I tried really hard to avoid this stress-inducing way of being, but always failed. I realised that this level of stress was the only time I was motivated enough to take action. However, it was also the time I did my most productive and creative work and turned out some of my best results. This stress however, created panic, more overwhelm, and intense chaos, which often led to burnout.

The above is just a snapshot of the constant challenges I faced, but masked throughout my life, that left me deflated and exhausted. This was how I lived my life, and I’d lived it for as long as I could remember.

After listening very patiently to my story, my therapist very kindly and gently asked me………’ HAVE YOU EVER CONSIDERED YOU MIGHT HAVE ADHD? My surprised and initial dismissive response was…… ‘But doesn’t ADHD only affect young boys?’ I had an image of a little boy, running around a classroom, unable to sit still, being criticised for his hyperactive and impulsive behaviour by his teachers. This was my understanding, but how unaware and badly informed I was. It was then I realised how little I knew about ADHD.

Not long after that, I sat in my clinical supervision group, and one of the other therapists started to share her recent diagnosis of ADHD. I sat and listened to her challenges with absolute fascination and intrigue. I connected to everything she was saying, and it felt like she was describing the everyday experiences of my world.

From this moment on, and with incredible support from my family, partner, friends, counsellor, and supervisors, all cheerleading me along the way, I embarked on a journey of self-discovery, and on the 2nd of March 2024, I finally received an official diagnosis of ADHD.

My late diagnosis at the age of 57, has changed my life. Initially, I felt grief. My grief was for the lost opportunities and unfilled potential I knew I’d missed. I also felt immense sadness for how my life always seemed such an uphill struggle. This stage soon passed though, and when it did, I felt a huge surge of relief and elation. I now understood that there was a neurological reason, why I had experienced the many obstacles that had previously dictated my life.

My diagnosis helped me to drop all the judgments I held about myself and instead, show kindness and compassion in a way I never had before. I decided there and then that I had gone through enough adversities, without consistently beating myself up for what I saw were my shortcomings. I certainly know now that I’m not stupid, I never was. I was just a person, living in a neurotypical world, set up for neurotypical people and a complete lack of awareness about ADHD, particularly so in girls and women.

Since being diagnosed, I'm learning how to harness my strengths, stay focused on my goals, and overcome the challenges that my ADHD presents. Recently, I’ve been able to step back and be proud of how far I’ve come, and I can see now, that despite all these challenges, I have still achieved significant success. However, I know without doubt, I have not yet reached my full potential and feel I have so much more to give. I’m aware that with the right strategies, continued effort, and a fresh pair of eyes, I can push myself even further to reach new levels of success. My journey isn't finished, and I’m determined to give even more of what I now know I’m capable of.

I have so much hunger for knowledge, and I want to continue to learn everything I can about ADHD. It’s so exciting! I have a can-do attitude and a willingness to experiment and be curious about finding techniques that work for my neurodivergent brain.

So why do I want to publicly share my story? The answer is simple, I want to raise awareness and be able to support as many women out there as possible, who can relate to what I’m sharing. If you are reading this and have had a light bulb moment, get curious, speak to a professional who understands ADHD, and if you haven’t already, begin your journey. As I said, it’s been life-changing for me and I can wholeheartedly say, I feel the best I ever have about myself! That’s a huge statement I know, but without a doubt, completely true.

I have an entirely different outlook on myself and my life, and one I have been searching for, for years. This is my sole motivation for utilising all my years of training, knowledge, and lived experiences, to become an ADHD Coach. I want to support others with ADHD, (diagnosed or not) to move away from the stigma and suffering, by increasing self-awareness and understanding. I want to help others like me, to tap into their ADHD superpower, change mindsets, develop self-esteem and discover healthy strategies to navigate life.

I have so much I want to write about and finally, I don’t feel overwhelmed by it. I have found strategies that work for me, to successfully manage any overwhelm. I now love and appreciate the colourfulness and uniqueness of the kaleidoscope and embrace it with full acceptance.

I understand the potential challenges of keeping focused, maintaining interest, and managing overwhelm, when faced with too much information. So, to keep the attention of all those reading this article, who have ADHD, I aim to keep them to a minimum read, so that you stay engaged before your attention shifts elsewhere! And if you find your attention has wandered and you’ve skipped to this last paragraph, don’t worry, I get it. Just let me know, and I’ll try to keep my articles even shorter in the future!

So, watch this space, and keep an eye on my website, as there is more to come.

If you would like to get in touch, you can call me on 07954 434840 or contact me through my website:

Never give up hope!