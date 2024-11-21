Discover Fleetwood’s coastal story and shape the future of our shoreline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Fleetwood are invited to a special coastal event at Fleetwood Museum on Thursday, November 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This pop-up exhibition will showcase how the coastline has changed over time in Fleetwood and what the effects of climate change mean for our coast and those that live here. This is an exciting opportunity to find out how residents can be part of Fleetwood’s coastal story.

The free event will share the innovative ways the “Our Future Coast” project is working with nature to safeguard coastal communities from climate challenges like flooding and erosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore old maps and photographs of Fleetwood to find out how our shoreline has changed in the past, as well as chat with our experts to learn how we expect the coast to change in the future. Visitors can also play Coastal Change Snakes & Ladders to find out what sort of events can cause changes on the coast.

Aerial image of Fleetwood, 2020

Visitors will be invited to play a critical role in shaping the sustainable management of our coastlines. They will have the opportunity to share their experiences of the coast and their thoughts about its future. History enthusiasts will find out how they can get involved in historical research to understand the long-term patterns of coastal change in Fleetwood.

The event will take place in the education room of Fleetwood Museum on November 28, 11am – 3pm. This is the perfect opportunity to connect, learn, and make a difference. Drop in at any time, no need to book.

More information about Our Future Coast can be found at morecambebay.org.uk/what-we-do/our-future-coast-sites