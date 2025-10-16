DanceSyndrome Co-Founder wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Sue Blackwell receiving her award at the Best Business Women Awards ceremony

Lancashire charity co-founder Sue Blackwell has won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Best Business Women Awards 2025, which took place on Friday 10th October in Daventry.

Sue and her daughter, Jen Blackwell, formed DanceSyndrome in 2009 after Jen, who has Down’s Syndrome, found it difficult to find training and opportunities that would support her to become a community Dance Leader.

DanceSyndrome uses dance to give people with and without learning disabilities opportunities to learn, lead and perform together. The charity transforms lives, creates change and gives joy, hope and opportunities to people with learning disabilities, and their families, who often find it difficult to access mainstream activities. People with learning disabilities co-lead sessions, taking visible Dance Leader roles, working alongside professional Dance Artists to produce high-quality, inclusive activity for everybody to enjoy. The organisation empowers those with and without learning disabilities to believe they can achieve their ambitions in life, and that having a disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams.

The Best Business Women Awards were created eleven years ago to celebrate the achievements of female-led businesses and charities. The awards recognise leadership, innovation and dedication across many industries. Winners were chosen by an independent panel from hundreds of entries.

Jen Blackwell dancing at the Best Business Women Awards ceremony

In their feedback about Sue’s nomination, The Best Business Women Award judges said “This lady is an inspiration to us all. Her determination knows no bounds and the growth of this incredible business and charity is wonderful. Sue’s commitment to encouraging those who are often sidelined by their disabilities is very impressive. Her commitment to those she supports has been steadfast and unwavering.”

Speaking about the award win, Sue said “I've only ever wanted individuals to be seen and respected as humans, giving everyone the right support to be able to live a fulfilling and purposeful life of their choosing. I’m honoured to receive this award and feel the recognition and vindication of everything I've always stood for - equity, respect, inclusion, love.”

Sue was proud to attend the awards with both her daughter Jen and her son Anthony. Jen said “I’m so proud of my Mum. Together we created DanceSyndrome which has given me my life.”

Speaking about Sue’s award, Debbie Gilbert, founder and organiser of the Best Business Women Awards, said “You built the door that no one else had the courage and determination to do and you created so many opportunities not just for your own daughter but for thousands of other people and you are so very well deserving of a lifetime achievement award for creating such a wonderful charity that has had such a lasting impact on so many people.”

Sue Blackwell (centre) with her son Anthony (left) and daughter Jen (right) at the awards ceremony

If you’re inspired by Sue and Jen’s story and would be interested in joining an inclusive dance session, volunteering or supporting DanceSyndrome in a variety of different ways, you can find out more at www.dancesyndorme.co.uk or follow them on social media using @DanceSyndromeUK