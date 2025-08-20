Colne set to welcome thousands for return of Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival this weekend

Colne is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors as the award-winning Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival returns this weekend, bringing with it a wave of live music, community celebration and vibrant entertainment.

Running from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th August, the festival promises a jam-packed weekend featuring some of the finest blues artists from the UK and around the world including When Rivers Meet, Beaux Gris Gris and The Apocalypse, Gerry McAvoy's Band of Friends, Alice Armstrong, Brave Rival, Norman Watt-Roy, Kyla Brox, and Blue Nation, with international stars such as Johnny Mullenax and The Paul Benjaman Band also joining the line-up.

Live music will take place across three main festival venues, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Fort Vale Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, starting on Friday evening and continuing through until late Sunday night.

Online ticket sales will close at 6:45pm this Wednesday, after which all tickets must be purchased in person at the Colne Town Hall Box Office, open from 10am to 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as 10am to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Barnfield Construction are the headline sponsors of The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

The event has strong support from the local community, with a town-wide #ShopLocal campaign, sponsored by Peter Scott Printers, encouraging visitors to explore and support independent businesses. Organisers recently visited shops across Colne with special posters to help promote the campaign during the festival.

In addition to the main event, The Official Fringe Festival will take place across the town from Thursday through to Monday, with live performances in bars, pubs and venues across Colne.

To make the festival more accessible, Colne Town Council has arranged a hop-on, hop-off bus service, running between the festival campsite at Colne & Nelson Rugby Club and the town centre throughout the weekend.

Families will also find plenty to enjoy. The weekend will be filled with free entertainment and street performances, including fire-breathers, stilt-walking Blues Brothers, LED mirror ball heads, the hilarious Mirror Men, and the return of the ever-popular Stilt Batteristas.

Three days of incredible live music awaits in Colne

Saturday will feature free face painting, while Sunday offers free glitter tattoos, and there will also be a 360° photo booth. The Red Lion car park will be transformed into a funfair, with buskers and street food vendors lining the high street.

Festival Organiser Simon Shackleton said: “This year’s line-up is a true celebration of blues in all its forms, from classic roots to modern twists. We’ve brought together some of the most exciting and authentic artists on the scene today, both from the UK and overseas. Whether you’re a lifelong blues fan or just discovering the genre, there’s something here that will move you. It’s going to be an incredible weekend of live music.”

Cllr Mary Thomas, Chair of Colne Town Council, said: “The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival is more than just a music event, it’s a celebration of Colne’s identity. It brings the whole town together and puts us on the international stage. The energy, the diversity, the sense of community, it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

The 2025 festival is proudly sponsored by Barnfield Construction, continuing their support of Colne’s thriving cultural and creative scene.

Festival organisers are encouraging visitors to shop local throughout the event

Tim Webber, Chairman and Managing Director of Barnfield Construction, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this iconic event for the 12th continuous year. It brings thousands of people to Colne and showcases the town at its very best, from brilliant music to vibrant local businesses. It’s something we look forward to every year.”

For full event details and ticket information, visit www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Learn more here: www.barnfieldconstruction.co.uk