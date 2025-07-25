Coastal Mural Celebrates Seaside Spirit and North West Connections

Artists are putting the final touches to a striking new mural along Rhyl’s sea defences – a bold visual celebration of the town’s regeneration and its unique identity as one of North Wales’ most popular coastal destinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by artist and facilitator Ffion Pritchard, the project brought together creative talents from across Denbighshire to contribute to the Ein Rhyl / Our Rhyl campaign – a community-driven initiative to reflect the character and culture of a town beloved by generations of visitors, especially those from Liverpool, Manchester and across the North West.

Supported by the Rhyl Neighbourhood Board – an independent group of residents, business owners, councillors, and community organisations – along with infrastructure partners Balfour Beatty, the mural is designed to leave a lasting legacy for both locals and the many tourists who return each year to enjoy Rhyl’s sandy beaches and family attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response has been incredible,” said Ffion, from Bangor.

Ideas for the seaside mural are taking shape

“We’ve worked with a wide range of amazing community groups and seen just how much creativity and pride exists here.

“From young people to older residents, everyone has had something valuable to share. This project has brought people together in a powerful way, allowing them to express their vision of Rhyl – what it means to them, where it’s been, and where it’s going. It’s been a joy to help guide that process.”

The mural, which will span up to 60 pre-cast sea defence units, will be printed on long-lasting materials like aluminium – designed to withstand the coastal weather and stand proud for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the main installation, creative workshops involving local schools, youth groups and families have helped shape a colourful mural trail that reflects Rhyl’s heritage, community spirit and bright future.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, added:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the dedication and creativity that’s gone into this project. It’s been fantastic to see the community come together – from third sector groups to individual artists, everyone has played a part.

“Projects like this show just how much talent there is in Rhyl, and how art can help tell our story in such a meaningful and lasting way. I’m really looking forward to seeing the completed mural.

“It’s going to be something we can all be proud of and will showcase the very best of Rhyl, both for residents and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many contributors are Ysgol Tir Morfa, West Rhyl Young People’s Project, Viva LGBT Youth Cymru, Brighter Futures, Willow Collective, Ysgol Bryn Hedydd, and families who took part in library-based art sessions. The full mural is expected to be completed by August – just in time for the busy summer season.

The artwork comes as part of wider redevelopment work being delivered by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Denbighshire County Council. Improvements along the East Parade include the removal of the old promenade and sea walls, the construction of a new, elevated promenade with better access for walkers and cyclists, and the installation of a concrete-stepped revetment to protect over 600 homes in Central Rhyl from future flooding.