Chorley’s future football club get big cash boost

Chorley’s next generation of football stars have scored a £1,500 win thanks to Tesco shoppers.

Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club currently support over 350 children from age six to 18, providing a fun, friendly and inclusive environment for children in and around Chorley to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle through sport.

The grant will be used to improve access to football and nutrition for young people by providing equipment, subsidising membership fees, and providing healthy and nutritious food for players.

Patrick Casey, Coach and Charity Officer at Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club, said: “As a club, we pride ourselves on providing sporting opportunities to all corners of our community, but especially improving access to the less-privileged children from families who struggle to afford access to sport or provide regular nutritious meals at home.

“Our project has two phases. In phase one, we’re supporting disadvantaged children in our club by providing equipment, all-weather training gear, meals at training and match days, and membership fee support. During phase two, we’re taking football directly into local primary schools, offering free coaching, equipment, and health education to children who might otherwise miss out.

“As a community-orientated club (and nation), we must do everything we can to keep our kids and our society healthy and active through sport and nutrition. We are very grateful for the Tesco Stronger Starts Scheme and want to thank the shoppers who supported our club. Your generosity has enabled us to continue providing a supportive environment where every player, regardless of circumstance, can enjoy sport.”

The grant forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds of £500, £1,000, and up to £1,500 to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help organisations such as Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Lancashire shoppers can support their local organisations by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For more information on Astley and Buckshaw Junior Football Club, visit https://www.abjfc.co.uk/

To apply for Stronger Starts funding, go online at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk