Chorley mum wins fashion award for project inspired by her daughter

A Chorley mum has won a prestigious fashion award for a project inspired by her 10-year-old daughter.

University of Central Lancashire student Kayleigh Atkinson claimed the Fashion Innovation Award at this year’s Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) in London, which showcases the very best student fashion talent from around the world.

Kayleigh, 34, beat off stiff competition from other UK fashion students for her project ‘Blossom with John Lewis’, aimed at parents and their pre-teen daughters.

Kayleigh spotted a gap in the market when she took her 10-year-old daughter Emilia shopping for her first bra and couldn’t find anything suitable.

“I was really excited to take Emilia to buy her first bra, having had a positive experience myself at La Senza back in 2003”, Kayleigh said.

“We ended up trying many popular high street stores and did our own mystery shopping to rate the products, changing rooms and customer service. Some were terrible and some showed positive signs but none properly hit the mark.

“Brands have tried to target this age group in the past but failed. Usually it is down to maturity, poor tone or over sexualisation. My mission was to blend an inviting and age appropriate environment with education, whilst still maintaining a youthful brand that young consumers would love, and that their parents would approve of.”

Kayleigh created two bras, custom made hangers, mini magazine, stickers, tissue paper and mini branded perfume all in a custom bag, alongside a multi-platform advertising campaign and a marketing report. She even consulted young people from Inspire Youth Centre Chorley and Dr Zoe Williams, TV personality and author of You Grow Girl as part of her research.

She said: “I approached it as we would in industry. I conducted detailed research and brought in a designer to create the actual bras, an additional researcher and a photographer, all of whom are fellow students or graduates. I think John Lewis would be a great fit for my brand if it were to be taken on by a retailer.”

Emilia also played an important role, appearing in the video and photographs for the adverts and providing vital input.

She said: “I’m very proud of Blossom and of my mum for working really hard. I got to be in the photoshoot and advert with my friends and I enjoyed designing the bra. I helped to pick patterns and would tell my mum what kind of bra I’d like.

“I hope it becomes a famous shop where lots of people could go to visit it. It would be a fun place for girls my age to explore.”

In addition to the Fashion Innovation Award, Kayleigh came runner-up in the New Business category at GFW and was shortlisted for two other awards. She also won the University of Central Lancashire Degree Show Award for Enterprise, sponsored by Creative Lancashire, which recognises the best example from the shortlist of a viable commercial solution or application.

She added: “I’m really proud of what I’ve produced and to be recognised by industry professionals at Graduate Fashion Week Award and by my own University is fantastic and a real boost as I come to the end of my degree course.

“Winning has made me emotional; it’s been an unforgettable experience but also validated my reasons for returning to education after taking time out. I’m excited about what will come of it in the future.”

Kay receives her award at Graduate Fashion Week

A suggestion of what an advert for Blossom might look like

Kayleigh's concept idea for what the store might look like