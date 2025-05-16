Chief Scout Dwayne Fields awards Charlie Coventry from Omskirk ‘Unsung Hero” for act of selflessness

On the 9th of May, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Charlie Coventry from Omskirk at a special award ceremony held at the Scouts’ home, Gilwell Park.

Presenting the Unsung Heroes Award to winners who represent the best in their community for acts of outstanding bravery and selflessness, the Chief Scout was moved by the inspiring personal stories of the winners. 20 young Scouts were selected from over 100 nominations – out of 475,000 Scouts in the UK.

Combined, this group of fantastic young people helped to save 8 lives, support others at times when they needed it most, spent countless hours volunteering in the community, and raised approximately £56,000 for charitable causes that are personal to them.

The citation for the award read:

Charlie receiving his award from Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

After Charlie’s Auntie Emily passed away in 2018 from leukaemia, Charlie started to fundraise for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the hospital in which his Aunt was treated and where he spent much of his childhood visiting her. He started in lockdown at the age of 10 with bicycle rides, aiming for 100 miles over all but ending up completing 150 in just July and raised an amazing £2001.75.

Next, knowing how much having a real hair wig meant to his auntie, he grew his hair out and donated 12 inches to the little princess trust and raising a phenomenal £913.43 in the process.

His latest fundraising challenge last summer was cycling the distance from London to Amsterdam – 350 miles. Charlie cycled 20 miles a day in rain or shine to fundraise even more money!

But his fundraising efforts don’t stop there, he also inspires others to fundraise for Alder Hey too, from his old scout group to encouraging his old primary school to raise money with a pyjama day, and is also planning to organise a similar thing with his high school.

He also already has plans in the works for fundraising this year, including another cycling challenge and completing the 3 peaks!

For all his incredible efforts Charlie has also now been asked to be an Alder Hey Children’s Charity Ambassador.

The Unsung Heroes Award is a coveted personal achievement which recognises the amazing skills and endeavours of young people across the Scouts community – from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and people in the Scout Network. Ranging in age from 5 to 20, the winners were nominated by Scout volunteers for their outstanding bravery and leadership in the community, showing skills and qualities which are learned by being part of the Scouts and subsequently taken through life. Winners were chosen by an experienced panel of Scout Ambassadors led by the Chief Scout.

These inspiring stories of young people doing incredible deeds for others demonstrate the true spirit of Scouting and show why this fantastic group deserve the title of Unsung Heroes.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "A huge congratulations to the winners of this remarkable award for acts of courage and selflessness in the community. Being part of the Scouts provides young people with skills they take with them through life, and the stories of these young people represent the highest form of Scouting values. I want to thank you for your dedication and celebrate what is a truly outstanding achievement!”

Charlie’s mum said, “Charlie never makes a fuss of his fundraising achievements and instead just keeps his head down and cracks on.”

When he was told about winning the award, Charlie thought his mum was trying to trick him, so it came as a huge surprise, but one he is very happy about. Charlie said, “It was great to meet and talk with Dwayne Fields. I feel very proud to receive the award.”

The Unsung Heroes Award ceremony was held at Scouts’ home Gilwell Park, celebrating the most courageous young people across the country. Friends, families and Scouts joined together to proudly watch the outstanding young people as they collected the newest Scout award and reflected on the incredible achievement.