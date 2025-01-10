Chief Scout congratulates 1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout Group!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields congratulates 1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout group as they continue to thrive!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m incredibly proud that Scouts is helping so many young people in Clayton-le-Moors gain skills for life.

Since opening their second scout troop in November last year, the 1st Clayton-le-Moors Scouts have gone from strength to strength. They’ve recruited some fantastic volunteers, engaged local families and members of the community. Most importantly, they’ve created some incredible opportunities for fun, adventure and friendship for young people who live locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future. I remember as a nine-year-old Cub Scout joining my local group. It meant so much having leaders who believed in me. It gave me the confidence to step up and begin a lifetime of adventure that’s taken me across continents.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields

If people in Clayton-le-Moors thinking of volunteering on flexible basis, then we would love to welcome you to the Scouts family too. You’ll make new friends, use your skills and learn new ones. Everyone’s welcome here – all genders, faith (including no faith) and backgrounds.

A huge thank you and well done to the whole team at 1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout Group. You’re making all the difference to young people’s lives.

Keep up the great work,

Dwayne Fields

Chief Scout