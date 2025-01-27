Bury Lane, Withnell: Upgrading old gas pipe to keep residents warm now and into the future
• Road closure from 13 February for approx. 10 weeks, traffic management and diversions in place
• Future-proofing and limiting repairs to pipeline, installed in the 1930s, is part of the reason gas network Cadent has decided to take action
Essential work to upgrade more than two kilometres of gas pipeline in Chorley will begin on 13 February at Bury Lane in Withnell.
Cadent, which manages the local gas distribution network, future-proofs the gas network through essential pipe upgrades to ensure the system is ready to support greener, cleaner gases and reduce leakages.
During the year to 31 March 2025, Cadent aims to have upgraded around 420km of its pipeline in its North West region, including around 6.2km in the Chorley area.
Over a 10-week period, starting on 13 February, a road closure will be in place on Bury Road to enable the replacement of a very old pipe. It was installed in the 1930s, and therefore reaching the end of its operating life. This is 2,100 metres of pipe – which is the same as the length as more than 20 football pitches.
Diversion routes will be signposted whilst the road is closed, including an agreed route change for affected school buses.
Additional traffic management measures will be set up to support other affected roads, including the A674, Lake View and Withnell Gardens.
The replacement of the existing pipeline will include moving the pipeline from private to public land, which helps future-proof supply.
Mark Syers, Head of Cadent’s Investment Planning Office in the North West, said: “Our role is to keep the gas flowing to people’s properties as safely as possible and sometimes this requires essential replacement that involve road closures.
“We are working with the local council and organisations to limit the disruption and speaking with residents to address any of their questions.
“We are completing these works as quickly and safely as possible and thank everyone for their understanding as we undergo these necessary works to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply for all residents, 24/7, 365 days a year.”
Does gas stay on?
Gas stays ON for the duration of work. The only interruption to supply will be to properties that take a direct feed from the pipes being replaced (in the immediate local area). Supply to these properties will be disconnected for a short while (it will be back on the same day it goes off), as the property gets connected into the new pipe. Advance notice will be given and more information will be provided to these properties.
Contacting Cadent about this project
Customers with questions about this work can contact the team by:
Phone: 0800 090 3071
Email: [email protected]
Online: https://cadentgas.com/contact-us/contact-form-nw
If you smell gas
If you smell gas during this work, nearby or anywhere, always ring the national gas emergency service immediately, day or night, on 0800 111 999*. Do not delay, or assume it is related to this work. It may not be and must be checked.
*All calls are recorded and may be monitored.