Burnley landmark first public library building to be sold at auction

The former Colne Road Library building in Burnley is to go up for sale by auction this month.

The landmark, stone-built property, was closed by Lancashire County Council as a library in 2008 and handed over for use by community groups. Now the building will appear in the next online property auction to be held by auction house Pugh, part of Eddisons, on 16 October with a guide price of £150,000.

Situated on busy Colne Road on the outskirts of Burnley town centre, auctioneers say the 3,000 sq ft, two-storey building is in “good condition internally,” although does require some “minor repair works”.

The building was constructed in 1924 as the town’s first municipal library and was followed six years later by the opening of Burnley Central Library.

The former library on Colne Road in Burnley, up for auction with Pugh on 16 October

Ed Feather from Pugh said: “The former library is in a busy area with a mix of residential neighbourhoods, shops and other amenities. It’s a really historic building and part of the town’s municipal heritage so it would be great to see it get a new lease of life and become an asset to the community once again, as well as generating much needed funds for Lancashire County Council.”

He added: “Subject to a buyer gaining the relevant planning consent, there are a range of potential future uses that this building would lend itself to, including residential development. We are excited to see who buys it – and what the next chapter will hold for the former library.”

The next Pugh auction, which includes the former Colne Road Library in Burnley, has new lots added daily and will be held on 16 October at www.pugh-auctions.com