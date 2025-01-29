Burnley is ready to blossom at Customer Service Excellence Awards this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley is gearing up for a bloomin’ good time this February as local businesses come together to celebrate its customer service champions in style at the town’s second Customer Service Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking centre stage at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, February 6, the ceremony will highlight Burnley’s thriving town centre and the exceptional service provided by its retailers, independent businesses, service providers and hospitality venues.

Organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by key sponsors Anchor Group Services, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, ONBRAND4U, and Castlegate Security Services, this dazzling event is set to honour the hard work and dedication of Burnley-based businesses across nine diverse categories, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Licensed Premise

Best National Retailer

Best Independent Retailer

Best Service Provider

Best Food Business

Employee of the Year

Burnley Town Centre Ambassador

Best Business Overall

Best Long-Serving Business

The Customer Service Awards will take place this February

During 2024, more than 90 shops, bars, restaurants, and service providers underwent rigorous mystery shop visits conducted by industry leaders, Storecheckers, whose evaluations, combined with insights from a panel of judges featuring Burnley Council members and input from a public vote, will determine the winners of each category.

The theme for this year’s event is Burnley BID’s Blooming Brilliant Customer Service Excellence Awards, featuring a night of celebrations from 6.30pm with a drinks reception, followed by the much-anticipated awards ceremony.

Burnley BID Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “This event is all about recognising the Burnley people and businesses who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We’re thrilled to host another memorable evening and celebrate the dedication and innovation that makes our town centre so special.”

The winners will be announced live during the ceremony, with updates shared on the Discover Burnley Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DiscoverBurnley.

For more information, please visit https://discoverburnley.co.uk/burnley-customer-service-awards-vote-now/