Brothers of Charity opens new sensory centre for adults with autism and ADHD

Adults with autism, ADHD, and sensory needs now have a welcoming space for sensory engagement at Brothers of Charity Services’ newly opened Wellbeing Centre in Chorley.

Following a successful launch for the people they support, the centre is now open to the public, with a free open day on Wednesday, November 27, from 11am to 2:30pm, inviting visitors to explore the sensory facilities, meet the team, and discover the centre’s unique benefits.

Located at Lisieux Hall, Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7DX, the Wellbeing Centre offers immersive sensory experiences designed to enhance comfort, support emotional regulation, and provide engaging, tactile activities for adults.

Lisa Gregory, CEO of Brothers of Charity Services, commented on the opening, saying: “The Wellbeing Centre marks a significant milestone as we extend our support beyond those we serve daily, reaching out to the wider community.

Interactive Room, The Wellbeing Centre

"This space is designed to welcome and support adults with sensory needs, providing a sanctuary for sensory engagement and emotional wellbeing. By opening our doors, we are fostering a community that nurtures minds and enriches lives.”

The Interactive Room features a variety of engaging sensory equipment, including a sound-to-light panel that responds to voices and music, bubble mirrors for playful reflection, a rebounder trampoline for energy management, as well as a ball pit to support motor skills.

For those seeking a calming environment, the Relaxation Room includes a heated waterbed, bubble tubes with soothing colours and movement, and a fibre-optic waterfall that provides gentle light and tactile engagement. Additional features, like a heat and massage therapy rocking chair, promote a safe space for emotional regulation and relaxation.

Kay Reynolds, Regional Manager for Care at Brothers of Charity Services, added: “The new sensory rooms provide a unique space for local adults with sensory needs—something not available elsewhere in the area. We hope it’s something many people can benefit from.”

The Wellbeing Centre banner

To celebrate the opening, the Wellbeing Centre is offering 50% off the first session for new clients. Visit the Wellbeing Centre booking page or call 01257 248880 to book a session. For further queries, please contact [email protected].