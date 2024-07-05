Britain's Got Talent finalist to headline Darwen Festival of Fun
Steve Royle, known for his hilarious and impressive juggling acts on Britains Got Talent, will bring his unique comedy juggling routines and humorous stage show to Darwen. You won't want to miss his performance that left the judges in stitches and the audience amazed!
The Darwen Festival of Fun, now in its fourth year, returns to Darwen on Saturday, July 27th. This free event, funded by Darwen Town Council and Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, promises a day filled with family fun, laughter, and culture..
Darwen Market Square will come alive with immersive roving characters, engaging workshops, a comedy show, a roaming music band, and dance showcases, creating a vibrant atmosphere for local families and visitors alike.
The Darwen Monthly Artisan Market, brimming with makers and creators, alongside delectable street food, will add to the spirit of the day.
Additional Entertainment:
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable day of free entertainment for the whole family.
