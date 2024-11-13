Bringing Christmas cheer to our community with ‘Present for a Pensioner’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the festive season approaches, many of us eagerly anticipate celebrations filled with family, warmth, and the joy of giving. Yet, for some, Christmas can be a time of loneliness and isolation. This is where CareYourWay’s ‘Present for a Pensioner’ initiative steps in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, their home care teams across the nation have delivered beautifully crafted luxury hampers to deserving individuals, spreading joy and cheer during the holidays, and this year, the event is coming to Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally launched in the countryside villages of South Devon, this annual event has grown into a national movement, impacting lives across the UK. CareYourWay’s mission of transforming lives through outstanding care—one home, one family, and one person at a time—is at the heart of this project. Each hamper is a reminder that those who may feel forgotten are cared for, valued, and celebrated by their community.

The programme’s success is made possible by the generous support of local businesses and compassionate members of the community. With their help, each hamper is filled with thoughtful treats, festive essentials, and practical items to create a special moment of joy for its recipient. From sweet treats to comforting necessities, these hampers are a gift from the community, reflecting the season’s true spirit of togetherness and generosity.

Pensioner receiving their present

To reach those most in need, CareYourWay partners with local healthcare professionals who nominate individuals they believe would benefit from the gift of a hamper. Whether it’s an elderly neighbour living alone, someone struggling with the loss of a loved one, or simply a person needing an extra dose of holiday cheer, the programme’s goal is to ensure that nobody is forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Present for a Pensioner, we aim to combat loneliness and isolation while reminding each recipient that they are surrounded by a caring community. This act of kindness, shared at such a meaningful time, truly embodies the festive spirit and the importance of looking out for one another.

If you’d like to contribute to this initiative—either through donations or spreading the word—please get in touch with the East Lancashire office on 01254 845555.