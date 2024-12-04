Blackpool opticians has Elf Day charity in its sights
The team at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Waterloo Road, dressed the part with Christmas jumpers and festive headgear and held a lucky dip and a ‘guess the name of the elf’ game in aid of the cause.
The funds raised will go to Alzheimer’s Society, a charity which Scrivens has been supporting for nine successive years. Branches and customers around the country have got behind the charity with tens of thousands of pounds raised by the company over the years.
Yvonne Mitchell, assistant branch manager at Scrivens Blackpool, said: “It’s been a fantastic day seeing our team of Elves get in the festive mood in aid of Alzheimer’s Society. A huge thank you goes to our customers who’ve continued to support this and various other fundraising events in our branch throughout the year. We’re so grateful and look forward to planning more activities in 2025!”
Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938. It has 167 stores in England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com