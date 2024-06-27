Bay Vets Morecambe named best vets in Lancashire
Bay Vets in Morecambe awarded Best Vets In Lancashire
Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients. We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews.
"Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”
Warren House Vets in the West Midlands was name Best In UK.
The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector.
The recent CMA report highlighted concerns regarding pricing within the veterinary industry and whilst vets are facing increasing pressures these awards show that great local vets are still hugely appreciated by pet owners.
