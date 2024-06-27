Bay Vets Morecambe named best vets in Lancashire

By Robert ReddyContributor
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:05 BST
In a memorable ceremony attended by over 150 veterinary professionals – the BestUKVets Awards winners were announced by VetHelpDirect.com, who celebrated the achievements of dozens of vets across the country. The awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most four and five star online reviews.

Bay Vets in Morecambe awarded Best Vets In Lancashire

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients. We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews.

"Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”

Celebrating The Best Vets Across The UK
Celebrating The Best Vets Across The UK

Warren House Vets in the West Midlands was name Best In UK.

The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector.

The recent CMA report highlighted concerns regarding pricing within the veterinary industry and whilst vets are facing increasing pressures these awards show that great local vets are still hugely appreciated by pet owners.

