Ashton mum takes her hat off to dad in half marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashton mum-of-four Daniella Stewart raised £600 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by successfully completing last Saturday’s Blackpool Half Marathon, her first ever official race event, in a show of support for dad Peter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniella, (36), ran in a baseball cap printed with Peter’s photo so he could be with her despite not being well enough to travel from his home, which is also in Ashton and which he shares with his wife and Daniella’s mum, Julie.

Peter is currently undergoing treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre following a diagnosis of kidney cancer in January last year. Daniella, who works at Cardinal Newman College supporting students with additional needs, said: “Dad was initially given four to six months to live but is still fighting to be with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is one of the strongest people I have ever met. I am very proud of him for everything he is fighting through. His cancer has spread to other parts of his body but he keeps on fighting every single day.”

Daniella celebrates completing her first half marathon, which she ran in a cap printed with dad Peter’s photo that she had had made especially for the event

Daniella continued: “Obviously, this past year has been one of the hardest of my family’s lives. I took up running last December for my mental health so I could be strong for those who needed me. I thought I would challenge myself by running a half marathon and at the same time, raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation as the staff at the cancer centre continue to be so kind and helpful to my dad. Thank you to everyone for so generously supporting me.”

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Well done to Daniella for completing her first half marathon after only five months of running. It’s a massive achievement.”

Daniella was cheered over the finish line by husband Ryan, their children, who are aged between three and 12, her aunties, uncles and 90-year-old grandma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk