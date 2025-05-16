Art programme brings colour to Town Centre

This Is Nelson

This Is Nelson today announces the latest PRINT commission: a vibrant, large-scale installation by artist-duo Mikesian Studio.

The work is sited along two sides of the Home Bargains building at the corner of Pendle Rise, as well as along the old Althams building in Nelson's Town Centre. Part of This Is Nelson, the arts and culture strand of the Nelson Town Deal, this work poses a series of questions, provocations and reflections on Nelson’s identity—what it is now and what it might become.

Mikesian Studio’s commission combines powerful words, bold colour and graphic forms to bring light and inclusive artwork into public space. Their practice spans from commemorative postage stamps and international festival artwork to striking large-scale prints. The new installation invites residents and visitors to pause, engage and collectively imagine Nelson’s future.

Associate Artist Andy Abbott, who leads Nelson Reimagined, the reflective part of This Is Nelson, describes the intent behind the work:

“Through ongoing artistic action research we are uncovering, identifying, connecting with, learning from and developing the tools to build a bright, just and sustainable future for Nelson that has a life beyond the timeframe of the This Is Nelson funding. This involves not only looking closely at what exists today, but also what has come before, as a means to collectively imagine a future that is both authentically of this place and internationally connected. To enable us to think global and act local, and reposition places like Nelson as towns and cities of the post-capitalist future.”

This Is Nelson is the arts and culture strand of the Nelson Town Deal, supported by the UK Government’s Towns Fund. In partnership with In-Situ, Building Bridges, Super Slow Way and Pendle Council, it delivers public art, creative events and cultural initiatives.