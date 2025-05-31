Art club members enjoy party at Buckingham Palace

Five members of an innovative Ribble Valley art club have spent an afternoon at a garden party, hosted by the King and Queen, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, celebrating organisations involved in education and developing skills, recognised the work of the club, which provides weekly art classes free of charge for adults who are disadvantaged or have special needs. The five, two volunteers, two students and the project manager travelled to London on an all expenses paid trip, funded by local churches and organisations.

The classes provide art instruction and therapy and the opportunity for social interaction. Both students and their carers get involved and hold regular art sales and exhibitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to teach everyone to be creative using a range of different mediums and build self-confidence. As a result some students have gone out to find full or part time employment after being part of the club.

From left: Claire Dowds, Jaquie Petriaho, Leanna Holden, Fiona Tomlinson and Frankie Freeman-Ruddock at the Buckingham Palace garden party.

Art4All was started by manager Frankie Freeman-Ruddock seven years ago. Frankie teaches the majority of classes and is supported by a team of volunteers.

She said: "It was a most fabulous day, and one we will remember for a long, long time."