Architectural Illustrator Richard Draws On 25 Years Of Success At FWP

A love of football and Preston North End’s acclaimed stadium revamp helped to land Richard Taylor his dream job back in 2000.

Over the following quarter of a century the talented architectural

illustrator has worked on series of high-profile sporting projects

delivered by architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP.

Deepdale

And to mark Richard’s 25-year career milestone, the FWP team gathered at

the firm’s Preston headquarters for a special celebration and the

presentation of a gift by senior management.

After graduating with a degree in technical and information illustration

MD Dave Robinson (left) presents Richard with a watch to mark 25 years' service

at Blackpool and The Fylde College and with a passion for both sport and

architecture, Richard found his perfect fit at FWP.

He was hired by the practice after getting in contact while still a

student to request access to its plans for the redevelopment of Preston

North End’s Deepdale home.

The detailed 3D vision the revamped and rejuvenated stadium that he went

on to create as a result caught the eyes of senior people at FWP and

landed him his role in the organisation.

During his time at FWP, his impressive and detailed animations and

visuals of projects have gained widespread media exposure in newspapers

and magazines, as well as on TV and social media.

Richard has worked on a range of FWP sports projects, including the

redevelopment of Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park ground, the creation of

Mill Farm Sports Village and AFC Fylde’s new home near Kirkham in

Lancashire and Doncaster Racecourse’s major redevelopment.

As well as architectural illustration, Richard’s role spans promotional,

marketing and graphic design work. He works closely with the

architecture department and other teams across the company.

He said: “It seems like only yesterday that I started work here. I’ve

enjoyed my time at FWP, the wide variety of work and the learning

opportunities I’ve had make my job so enjoyable. It is very much a team

effort and a great working environment.

“There’s always something new to get your teeth into and working on

projects and seeing them move off the drawing board and into development

is really satisfying.”

David Robinson, managing director at FWP, which also has offices in

Manchester and London, presented Richard with a watch to mark his 25

years. He said: “Richard has been a fantastic asset to the practice.

“The 3D model of Deepdale Stadium that he created while still a student

highlighted his talent and the standard the work he could deliver and,

25 years later, he is still delivering.

“Over the years, he has expanded his skillset; mastering various

software programmes and continually deepening his knowledge.

“Richard has been a fantastic asset and it is great that he is

celebrating 25 years with FWP.”

Outside work, Richard, who lives in Burscough in West Lancashire, is a

dedicated Macclesfield FC supporter.

Award-winning FWP is well-known for its sports stadia and healthcare

design work, though its portfolio is much wider and ranges from heritage

projects to leisure developments.

To learn more about FWP Ltd and its work please visit www.fwpgroup.co.uk