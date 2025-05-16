All the past mayors of Lancashire gather for breakfast at The Wellbeing Farm

For the fourth consecutive year, all past and present mayors of Lancashire gathered for lunch as part of the mayoral tour of the county at The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, near Bolton.

Farm owner, Celia Gaze, was delighted to welcome 19 mayors to the Edgworth wedding venue, which is renowned for its quirky ceremonies featuring llamas.

“They all arrived in a vintage double-decker bus and had breakfast at the farm.

"They could have chosen any area in the entire Blackburn region to visit, and for the fourth year in a row, they have chosen here, putting Edgworth on the map.

19 past mayors visited Edgworth Farm

"All these mayors were here and supporting hospitality, farming, and the rural economy.”

The The Wellbeing Farm is gearing up to host the Barnyard bash tonight, followed by B-Corp Fest on 5 June, Life’s a Drag on 20 June and PRIDE in your Wedding Fest on 29 June. Take a look at their event calendar for ideas.

