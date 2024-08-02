Aerospace specialist creates advisory board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aerospace specialist Airframe Designs has created an Advisory Board to support strategic growth as it expands its services in engineering and additive manufacturing to the aviation, defence and space sectors.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by Gary Lumby, a seasoned business advisor with extensive experience in guiding companies through growth phases.

His background in banking led him to being awarded an MBE for Services to the Finance Industry. He is also a growth expert on the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business Programme working with Oxford University Business School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is joined by Jeff Cheetham, whose expertise in engineering and business development further strengthens the board’s capabilities. With diverse experience in delivering growth and operational performance, he has worked at various strategic management levels for BAE Systems and is a non-executive director of the North West Aerospace Alliance.

Left to right: Jeff Cheetham, Jerrod Hartley and Gary Lumby

The creation of the Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for Airframe Designs, which has seen substantial growth in the recent past, expanding to nearly 30 staff members.

Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Airframe Designs, said: “Gary and Jeff’s combined experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and expand our service offerings.

“The board will play a crucial role in refining our business planning, growth strategy, and ensuring we remain accountable to our high standards of governance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airframe Designs has earned a reputation for delivering optimal engineering solutions for mechanical structures, with a strong emphasis on new design, modifications, repairs, and reverse engineering, as well as providing advanced additive manufacturing services.

With polymer additive manufacturing technology, combined with 3D scanning and 3D modelling, Airframe Designs offers creative solutions to complex engineering problems in the aviation and defence part market, including solutions for airframe tooling. This technology can also be adapted for other industries including space, nuclear, motorsport and rail.

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the design and manufacture of several 3D printed tooling fixtures to aid the installation of external sensors onto the fuselage of a special mission military aircraft and the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms.

The company has also been responsible for the conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit the Airframe Designs website.