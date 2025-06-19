Active Lancashire to launch free bike hire library for Lancashire residents

Active Lancashire’s community-driven bike shop, Active Cycles, is launching Free Bike Hire Libraries, ‘Try a Bike’ sessions, led rides, and more — all made possible by funding from Lancashire County Council through the new Adult Cycling Scheme, aimed at getting more people cycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial launch of the Adult Cycling Scheme will begin on 1st July with the brand-new Free Bike Hire Library from Active Cycles’ shop in Accrington Arndale. Adults will be able to reserve a bike for free online or in-store for as little or as long as they wish. Further rollouts of the Free Bike Hire Library are planned for Pendle, Rossendale and Padiham later this summer to give even more adults access to free, active travel. By removing financial barriers, the initiative will enable more people to experience the health, wellbeing and environmental benefits of active travel, whether for commuting, leisure, or simply getting back into cycling. What’s more, those who hire a bike for 2 weeks or more will receive a £10 voucher for Active Cycles which can be used toward the purchase of an adult’s bike, with prices starting from just £50.

The second phase of the Adult Cycling Scheme, also set to launch in late summer, will see the introduction of ‘Try a Bike’ sessions at Active Cycles and partner locations which will provide adults with guidance from trained mechanics on bike sizing, maintenance, and suitability, helping individuals feel more confident and informed before starting their cycling journey. Building on these sessions, Active Cycles will also begin working with partner organisations to offer led rides, learn-to-ride sessions, bike maintenance workshops and cycling leader training, providing ongoing support and development opportunities for those new to cycling or looking to build their skills further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Adult Cycling Scheme falls under Active Cycles’ wider mission to enable more individuals to begin cycling, thereby creating a greener, healthier Lancashire. Active Cycles already has a well-established bike shop based in the Accrington Arndale Centre, which has rescued over 1800 bikes from landfill in the last 12 months, which have been restored by volunteer mechanics and sold to the community from as little as £25.

Active Cycles is based in the Accrington Arndale Centre

Speaking about the launch, Michelle Grimes, Manager of the Active Cycles project at Active Lancashire said, "We’re delighted to be launching the Free Bike Hire Library in Accrington thanks to the generous funding from Lancashire County Council. Cycling is a fantastic way to stay active, reduce travel costs and support mental wellbeing, but for many people, access to a bike can be a barrier.

“Thanks to this new scheme and the ongoing work of Active Cycles, we’re making it easier than ever for local residents to get on two wheels and experience the many benefits that cycling has to offer."

The Bike Hire Library will launch in Accrington on 1st July. Bookings can be made via the Active Lancashire website, calling Active Cycles on 01254 919393 or by visiting the shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:30AM and 3:30PM. Individuals can receive an email reminder of the launch and the expansion of the Adult Cycling Scheme by signing up via this link or by following Active Cycles on Facebook.