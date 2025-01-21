Action packed start to 2025 for Leyland Scouts!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2nd Leyland Scout Group have had an action-packed start to 2025, with an activity day filled to the brim with adventure, fun and #Skillsforlife!

On Saturday 18th January, 145 young adventure seekers aged 4 to 18 and 62 fun loving adult volunteers and parents descended on Waddecar Scout Activity Centre near Preston for a jam-packed activity day!

Over the course of the day, the young people got to take part in just a few of the over 250 activities that Scouting has to offer, from high ropes, obstacle courses and axe throwing, to archery, climbing and bush craft! It was a fun filled day for all involved, with plenty of new skills to gain on offer!

Henry, a volunteer leader at 2nd Leyland said “Scouts gives young people the confidence and skills they don’t get from school, by being able to do activities that are so different”.

2nd Leyland Beaver Scout during obstacle course.

Caroline, parent of a cub and scout who attended the day added “It gets them outside and doing such a wide range of things - they don’t get to do activities like fire lighting, archery and camping at school.”

Being a youth member or an adult volunteer with Scouts is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

Explorer Scout Ben said “Being in scouting is probably the best decision of my life. It’s given me skills to be independent, confident in myself and has let me make new friends”.

The day not only provided the chance for the younger sections to try new activities, but also gave the Explorer Scouts (aged 14-17) the opportunity to gain leadership skills and confidence by assisting with the running of the activity bases!

2nd Leyland Cub Scouts, Explorers and volunteer leader around campfire.

Explorer Scout Olly added “As a young leader, I like sharing skills I have gained, helping the younger ones learn the skills I learnt in Scouting when I was their age”.

The day concluded with all of the nearly 200 youth members, volunteers and parents gathered around the campfire to sing along and to celebrate the launch into another adventure filled year of Scouting at 2nd Leyland – during which, they are certain to continue to grow and thrive!