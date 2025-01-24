Abandoned vehicles cost offenders over £2,700 in fines
On 22nd January 2025, Taron Kershaw, 31, of Abbey Street, Bacup, was found guilty of abandoning a vehicle, a caravan, in a poor state on Abbey Street. The caravan, which was vandalised and filled with tree trunks, had become a significant eyesore and a nuisance to the local community.
Blackburn Magistrates imposed a total penalty of £1,434, including a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, and £510 in investigation and legal costs. In a separate case, Andrew Fielden, of Hardman Avenue, Rawtenstall, was also found guilty of abandoning a vehicle.
He was ordered to pay a total of £1,362, which included a £660 fine, a £264 victim surcharge, and £438 in costs. Cllr Adrian Lythgoe, Lead Member for Environment and Corporate Services, said: "Abandoned vehicles are more than just an eyesore – they block roads and pathways, create safety concerns, and harm our environment.
“Tackling this issue takes up time and resources that could be better spent on essential public services. These successful prosecutions show that we take these matters seriously and will not hesitate to act when individuals fail to take responsibility for their actions.
We’re grateful to local residents who report these incidents and help us keep Rossendale clean and safe." Abandoned vehicles can be reported to the council online or via the Report page https://bit.ly/rbcabandonedvehicle