AAA Homecare Limited is one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 16:04 BST
AAA Homecare Limited has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK. It has two locations – one in Preston and one in Blackburn.

There are 966 home care groups and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the UK have received an award from the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help and support with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

AAA Homecare Limitedplaceholder image
AAA Homecare Limited

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

In 2022, there were around 12.7 million people aged 65 or over in the UK, making up 19% of the population. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072 this could rise to 22.1 million people, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial in helping people find care as they are based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions. This has led to home care providers, which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes, to become fundamental to health and social care in Britain.

“AAA Homecare Limited has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

“Our reviews and awards are a crucial source of information for people looking for good quality home care and provide a vital insight into the standard and kind of care given by providers.”

Gavin Hobson, Director at AAA Homecare Limited, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be a Top 20 Home Care provider for the 2nd year running. We set the company up in 2023 with the aim of maintaining the highest standards of person-centred care for people residing in their own homes. We have stood by what we said were going to do and we believe everybody deserves to have their care delivered their way, hence our strap line “CARE FOR YOU – YOUR WAY”. We are positive outcome focussed and not task driven and the reviews to date speak for themselves.”

To see AAA Homecare Limited’s reviews go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/groups/profile.cfm/id/65432252516#reviews

Please follow this link for the full list of winners

https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/

