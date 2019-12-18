Working at Christmas? Here are your rights:

Santa isn’t the only one working over Christmas, there are many people across the country who will be working on Christmas day and over the festive period.

As well as emergency workers, thousands of hospitality and retail workers will be helping the rest of us get those last minute presents and keeping up our festive cheer. So the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) has come up with some guidance for you if you have to, or are being asked to work by your boss:

Your employer must pay you at least the minimum wage, though this depends on how old you are

There is no legal entitlement to extra pay such as time and a half or overtime pay, though many workplaces do offer this, so check your contract or speak to a manager.

Your employer does not have to give you time off on a bank holiday or at Christmas if theyre not included in your holiday entitlement. This is the same whether you work full time or part time.

Your employer can also make you take your holiday on bank holidays or at Christmas, if for example, the business is shut on these days.

