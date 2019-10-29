Work starts on new Lancaster care home

Construction work has started on a new 67-room care home in Lancaster.

Ashton Manor Care Home will open its doors in summer 2020, providing the very best elderly care and creating new career opportunities locally.

The team behind Ashton Manor, Maplehill, have been providing high quality care for more than 15 years and will be offering residential and respite care from the home in Scotforth Road.

The care home, which spans across three floors, will have 67 bedrooms as well as a number of day rooms and lounge areas for residents to socialise in.

Residents can also indulge in hair and beauty treatments thanks to the in-home salon, as well as enjoying movie nights in the cinema or a bite to eat in the bistro.

Outside spaces will include beautiful courtyard gardens and sun terraces for residents and their loved ones to enjoy, plus selected bedrooms will have patio doors and their own private balconies.

Syd Coombes, managing director of Maplehill, said: “We are so excited to be creating an engaging new care community in Lancaster.

“Ashton Manor will provide residents with a place where they feel safe and supported to live an active and fulfilled life.”

For more information about Ashton Manor please contact Gaye Clark on 01524 566 007 or email enquiries@maplehillcare.com.