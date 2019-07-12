Women out to prove they are the best in the business at EVAs' Blackpool awards ceremony

Entries from more than 1,000 women in business have been whittled down to 128, as the finalists in the 2019 Enterprise Vision Awards are announced.

They are all hoping to win one of the EVAS; the biggest business awards specifically for women outside London.

Coral Horn

The finalists have been chosen from across the North West and now interviews will take place in the next few weeks to decide who will win one of the 16 coveted EVA statues.

The EVAS2019 finalists include TV’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Tanya Bardsley, who runs her own jewellery, gifts and home accessories business in Wilmslow.

Women from all business types and sizes are represented at the awards including a cosplay designer, shepherdess, helicopter pilot agency, artisan gin distiller and a designer for female footballers clothing.

The list is wide and diverse, showcasing the crème de la crème of the region’s female entrepreneurs.

Coral Horn, of Pink Link Ladies Networking, who founded the EVAS nine years ago, said: “A record number of nominations were received this year, reinforcing what we have been shouting about for almost a decade – that the North West is a hotbed of highly talented women!”

She added: “The combination of resilience, determination, hard work and a touch of magic has made it particularly difficult for the judges to whittle down the applications to the EVAS2019 finalists.

“Congratulations, ladies, you are already winners in our eyes!”

Heather Watson, enterprise manager for headline sponsor NatWest, said: “We are passionate about supporting and honouring female entrepreneurship in the North West.

“These women are a major contributor to the region’s economy and the EVAS give them a fantastic opportunity to showcase their exceptional achievements.”

The awards will be presented at a glitzy black tie event on Friday, September 27 at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool when the region’s top businesswomen come together.

An additional award, the Outstanding Achievement Award, will be presented by NatWest to one of this year’s finalists in recognition for her exceptional achievements.

Full details of the finalists are on the Gazette’s business pages online.

The finalists in full:

Small Business:

Claire Ainscough of Munchkins Village Nursery

Clare Bowers of Mum Boss Uk

Dawn Marshall of Dogs and Divas

Izzy Arrieta of Dean Taylor Bathrooms

Jacqueline Rawcliffe of PNG Digital

Janette Yates of Central Property Management

Pamela Evans of The Digger Lady - Evans Excavation

Terri Juniper of Lucky 6 Marketing

New Business:

Alison Critchley of Heights Farm Pet Foods

Carolyn Whitehead of Beautiful New Beginnings

Heidi Adamson of The Last Straw

Mary Speakman of Code Galaxy

Nikki Hesford of The Small Business Academy

Paula Huber of Cherry Blossom Funerals

Samantha Gargett of Elton Business Support

Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits Lytham Gin

Solo Business:

Amanda Ryan of Social Elf

Amy Bateman of Amy Bateman Photography

Becky Holden-McGee of Celebrant Ceremonies by Becky

Gwen Backhouse of Curlew Secretarial Solutions

Kirsty Rose Parker of The Evaluator

Rebecca Watson of Rebecca Watson Brand Designer

Sushma Solanki of Sushma’s Snacks

Susie Tucker of Design Fix - Interiors

Young Entrepreneur:

Emma McClelland of Kintsugi Clothing

Grace Vella of MissKick

Holly Shafiq of The Phlebotomy Centre

Holly Williams of HR DanceWorks

Justine Mclaughlin of Revolution Four

Laura Jackson of The Protein Bakery

Ellena Morgan of Little Voices

Rachel & Laura Beattie of Careaux

Financial Services:

Julie Hutson of Key Accounting Solutions

Karen Campbell-Williams of Grant Thornton

Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise Wood

Mandy Crossley of MC Accounting & Business Solutions

Pamela Cunliffe of RND Tax Refunds

Sarah Edwards of Mulberry Asset Finance

Sarah Harkness of IN-Accountancy

Sophie Seddon of Big Hand 4 Business

Creative Industry:

Alison O’Neill of The Shepherdess

Catherine Bamber of Little Things to Cherish

Jackie Harris of Brightspark Marketing

Joanne Smith of Barefoot Photography

Julie Morrisroe of Cosmic Workshop

Leona Marsh of Marsh Mill Interiors

Philippa Charrier of FAT Properties

Victoria Stott of Victoria Stott Design

Professional Services:

Alison Lobb of Morecrofts LLP Solicitors

Angela Horn of Thomson Hayton Winkley Estate Agents

Emma Fay of HR Dept Wilmslow

Joanne Hawkins of Executive VPA

Kate Healey of Inform PR & Communications

Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment

Lisa Jackson of Acorn Marketing

Zoe Jayne Fleming of Vincents Solicitors

Training and Coaching:

Alison Magee-Barker of AJ Lakes

Catherine Best of Best at Solutions CIC

Emma Dechoux of Inspired Learning

Gemma Rolstone of Delphinium

Jo Howarth of The Happiness Club

Kathryn Jackson of Kathryn Jackson Coaching

Nicola MacPhail of Gen-i

Rachel Bradshaw of Little Voices

Hospitality Industry:

Alexandra Myhill of Fizz Guru

Amy Mantle of Viva Blackpool

Joyce McGuire of Dome House

Kirsty Mackenzie of Lakeland Inns

Rebecca Wood of The Ice Alchemists

Zoe Arnold-Bennett of Shed 1 Distillery

Customer Services:

Charley Wilkinson of Westmorland Homecare

Chrissy Thomas Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge

Jacqueline Owen of Connect.Studio

Lindsi Corfield of Utility Warehouse

Michelle Wilkin of Lakeland Retreats

Sara Young of CBA Events

Seema Dalvi of Dalvi’s Fine Indian Cuisine

Shelley Ruck of Raspberry Fields Pony Parties

Beauty Business:

Ayesha Ziya of Ayesha Ziya

Codilia Gapare of C-Lash

Jane McLeod of The Rooftop Retreat

Jessica Lee of Mysa

Jo Evans of Bespoke Aroma

Justina Hamilton of Success with the FM Group

Larra Johnson of LARRA Semi Permanent Makeup Artist

Nicola Harrison of Nimble Warrior

Tanya Tinkler of Salon-Rouge

Health & Wellbeing:

Cath Hopkinson of Experience Wellness

Helen Turner of Isagenix

Julia Clifford of ICan Health and Fitness CIC

Leah Dalby of Lune Valley Physiotherapy

Lillie Pragnell of Wellbeing That Works

Lyn Clement of TeamRevolution

Melissa Toland of Time For You

Rachel Foy of Soul Fed Woman

Business Woman:

Catalina Sastre of Party and Play Funhouse

Catherine Williams of Popcat’s Music

Cheryl White of Apollo Care

Gemma Walker of Helispeed

Kate Stewart of Vitality Homes

Rebecca Jane of PH7 Wellbeing Centre

Susanna Lawson of One File

Suzanne Waring of The Helping Hands Group

Tanya Bardsley of Tanya Bardo Boutique

Internet Industry:

Caroline Cox by Gifts @ Ewood

Charlotte Pemberton of Crafty Cutter

Emma McDonald of Design & Online Promotions

Helen Pritchard of Helen Pritchard Online

Jen Jowles of The Goodness Guide

Joan Lind of TryBooking

Kate Greenhalgh of A Year of Dates

Kay Johnson of Healthful Pets

Inspirational Woman:

Dawn Fidler of The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity

Gemma Marshall of Slimmingworldxgemx

Gill Smallwood of Fortalice

Janet Atkins of Trinity Hospice

Kirsten Mitchell of Spoons Charity

Liz Mear of The Innovation Agency

Maura Jackson of BACKUP North West

Patricia Keating of Tech Manchester

Retail Business:

Amanda Wilson of The Pie Mill

Angela Pinder of Paw Naturel

Dominique Morton of MANCUB

Joanna Ireland of The Hen House

Julia Eastwood of Artisan Tiles & Interiors

Linda Monk of Freckle Boutique

Sophie Towers of Hillingdon convenience store

Suzy Spencer of Ron Spencer Cycles