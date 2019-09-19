Who's on the shortlist for this year's Lancashire Tourism Awards

The finalists have been announced for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.
Marketing Lancashire unveiled the shortlist for the annual ceremony to be held on November 7 at the Pleasure Beach Arena, Blackpool.
Each of the finalists will now be invited to interviews with the expert panels of judges, before the winner in each of the 22 categories will be announced.
Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “Congratulations to our finalists, who have successfully reached the final stage of this year’s search for Lancashire’s best tourism businesses.
“The county’s £4.25bn visitor economy is a major contributor to the wider Lancashire economy and together our tourism businesses help attract over 67 million visitors; visitors who enjoy an unparalleled choice of quality experiences, events and hospitality that’s hard to beat anywhere in the country.
“Every year we’re incredibly proud to field a spectacular list of finalists. Each has demonstrated significant growth, development or success over the last twelve months to reach this level of the competition, and that is a wonderful reflection on the health and vitality of tourism in Lancashire. I look forward to celebrating with our finalists, partners and sponsors at the Pleasure Beach Arena, where I’ll be leading the applause for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Award 2019 winners.”
Lancashire Tourism Awards 2019 - The Finalists
Taste Lancashire Pub of the Year*
Ribchester Arms, Ribchester
Spread Eagle, Mellor
The Butlers Arms, Pleasington
The Continental, Preston
The Millstone at Mellor
Experience of the Year*
Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell
Lancaster Escape
The Bee Centre, Samlesbury
VIVA Blackpool
New Tourism Business of the Year*
Air Unlimited Burnley
Donkey Creek Farm Caravan Park, Freckleton
Hampton by Hilton, Blackpool
The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Bilsborrow
The New Inn, Carnforth
Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley, Langho
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award*
Barnacre Cottages, Garstang
Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton
Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
Business Events Venue of the Year*
The Blackpool Tower
Village Hotel Club, Blackpool
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award*
The Bee Centre, Samlesbury
The Butlers Arms, Pleasington
Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year*
Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool
Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury
Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
The Blackpool Tower
Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton in Craven
VIVA Blackpool
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year*
Carnforth Station Heritage Centre
Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell
Lancaster Escape
MiniLinks Lytham St Annes
Old Holly Farm, Garstang
Large Hotel of the Year*
Best Western Carlton Hotel, Blackpool
Elgin Hotel, Blackpool
Holiday Inn Express Burnley
The Wrightington Hotel, Health Club & Spa
Village Hotel Club, Blackpool
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*
Broadwater Holiday Park, Thornton-Cleveleys
Claylands Park, Garstang
Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury
Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton
Ribble Valley View, Langho
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year*
Barnacre Cottages, Garstang
Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
Tewitfield Marina, Carnforth
Taste Lancashire Restaurant of the Year*
Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale
Longlands Hotel, Carnforth
The Fisherman’s Retreat, Rossendale
Quite Simply French, Lancaster
Taste Lancashire Café / Tearoom of the Year*
Baker’s Coffee Shop, Bar and Restaurant, Egerton
Dottie’s Wafflery, Samlesbury
The Potting Shed, Longridge
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
Longlands Hotel, Carnforth
The Alma Inn, Colne
The Golden Ball of Longton, Preston
The Top Lock, Wheelton
Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year
Spot On Lancashire, Blackburn
Deco Publique, Morecambe
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Cuffe & Taylor, Preston
Wedding Venue of the Year
Beeston Manor, Hoghton
Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington
Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury
The Blackpool Tower
The Fisherman’s Retreat, Rossendale
The Out Barn, Waddington
Wyresdale Park, Scorton
Retail Experience of the Year
Brooks Collectables and Toy Museum, Blackpool
Jak Hanson Shopping Outlet, Wrightington
Preston Markets
Whalley Warm & Dry, Whalley
Lancashire Perfect Stay*
3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford
Fence Gate Lodge, Fence
The Alma Inn, Colne
The Coach and Horses, Bolton by Bowland
Taste Lancashire Producer of the Year
Choc Amor, Mawdesley
Goosnargh Gin, Goosnargh
Old School Brewery, Warton
The Gin Ginnery, Egerton
Large Visitor Event of the Year
Christmas in Chorley
Lancashire Encounter, Preston
Lancaster on Ice
Light Up Lancaster
Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend
The National Festival of Making, Blackburn
Small Visitor Event of the Year
Myerscough College Open Day & Country Fair, Bilsborrow
Grand Open Day at Shores Hey Farm, Burnley
Thornton Hall Christmas Adventure, Thornton in Craven
Make My Day! Morecambe’s Creative Theme Park, Morecambe